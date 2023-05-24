Unravelling Timber’s Uncertain Future: United or Ajax?

The Future of Jurrien Timber: A Manchester United Interest or an Ajax Stay?

Speculation continues to swell around the promising Ajax defender, Jurrien Timber, and his potential transition to the Premier League. Manchester United, in particular, has demonstrated keen interest. Yet, despite previous signals of a summer transfer, Timber’s latest comments have thrown the ball back into uncertainty’s court.

The 21-year-old Dutch international, a standout talent nurtured by Ajax’s illustrious academy, reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United last summer. However, Timber’s former Ajax mentor, Erik ten Hag, now at United’s helm, has reportedly put the young defender on his transfer radar once again. Meanwhile, rumours linking Timber to Liverpool have also swirled after his girlfriend was reportedly sighted house-hunting in Merseyside.

Jurrien Timber’s Mixed Signals: “Getting Closer and Closer” or Staying Put?

The last few weeks have seen Timber stoke the flames of these rumours himself, hinting at an imminent transfer as “getting closer and closer”. He also alluded to an agreement in place with Ajax, conceived after he dismissed overtures from Europe’s top-tier clubs the previous year.

However, in a recent interview with Ziggo Sports, relayed via FootballTransfers, Timber’s narrative underwent a surprising change of tune. Commenting on his future, Timber stated, “Of course, we [Ajax] didn’t perform well this season, and that’s why I’m not shouting that I want to leave. I said ‘no’ to really big clubs last season. So I never feel like it’s time to go.”

He continued, “But, you don’t know what next season will be like. Things were said to me at the beginning of the season that didn’t come true this season. I don’t know what it will be like next season either, so staying at Ajax this summer is not ruled out, no.”

Ajax’s Struggles: The Impact on Timber’s Decision

With over 100 appearances for Ajax under his belt since his graduation from the academy, keeping Timber would be a significant achievement for the club. Especially since they have endured a challenging spell since Ten Hag’s departure.

Timber’s Demands and Manchester United’s Predicament

Timber has previously stated certain conditions for his departure from Ajax, insisting on an appropriate playing style, guaranteed playing minutes, and a competitive team. However, he remained ambiguous about his preferred destination.

Manchester United, on the other hand, is also in search of a striker, a central midfielder, and a goalkeeper. The club’s unsettled ownership situation, though, threatens to disrupt Ten Hag’s planning for the 2023/24 season. Ten Hag himself admitted uncertainty about the transfer budget at his disposal, hinting at potential hurdles to securing early deals amidst the ongoing takeover saga.

The final act of this unfolding drama will undoubtedly hinge on whether Timber elects to stay with Ajax or embark on a new chapter in Manchester. For now, the future of this talented young defender remains delightfully unclear.