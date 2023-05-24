Amadou Onana: A £60m Transfer Lifeline for Cash-Strapped Everton

Everton in Talks to Offload Amadou Onana: A £60M Deal on the Cards

Amadou Onana: Everton’s Golden Egg?

Everton is actively plotting the sale of Amadou Onana, the talented 21-year-old Belgian international. This is not mere hearsay but confirmed news from sources at Football Insider. Their aim? To jump-start the club’s summer transfer operations.

Given the Premier League FFP charges they face, it’s clear that Everton is facing strict financial constraints. With no extra funds available for fresh signings, the club is keen on leveraging the worth of their experienced players.

A Rising Star in a Challenged Team

Amadou Onana, who made a move from Lille to Everton in the summer of 2022 for a significant £33 million, is one player Everton firmly believes could bring a hefty return. His performances in a team having its share of difficulties have been noteworthy, causing his valuation to nearly double.

Despite his short tenure, the six-time capped Belgian has shown his mettle in his first season of English football. With 34 appearances in the 2022-23 season across various competitions and boasting a tally of one goal and two assists, Onana’s potential is being recognised by several Premier League teams, including Manchester United.

Onana’s Versatility and Financial Implications

Onana’s versatility is another enticing feature. Capable of taking on various midfield roles, he can comfortably slot into the holding midfield or a ‘number eight’ position. This ex-Hamburg star currently earns an impressive weekly wage of £100,000 on his Everton contract, which is valid until June 2027.

The Bigger Picture: Everton’s Survival Stakes

However, the potential transfer comes amidst uncertainty for Everton. The club finds itself on the precipice of relegation, with the final day of the season (28 May) looming large. Everton’s only chance to retain their place in the top-flight hinges on a victory against Bournemouth at Goodison Park. As the club prepares for this crucial match, fellow strugglers Leeds and Leicester are also gearing up for a remarkable survival bid.