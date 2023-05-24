Chelsea Midfielder Mount Tempted by United Move

Mason Mount Tilting Towards United?

In a development this evening reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, Chelsea’s midfield dynamo, Mason Mount, appears to be on the brink of a switch to Manchester United. Despite interest from several other clubs, the 24-year-old English talent seems to favour a move to Old Trafford. But a host of issues still clutter the path to the switch.

Uncertainty Clouds Mount’s Future at Stamford Bridge

Mount’s future at Chelsea has been a topic of rampant speculation, his contract with the London club set to expire by the end of next season. The club’s incoming head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has been vocal about his desire to include Mount in his squad for the upcoming season. However, the optimism surrounding Mount’s stay hinges heavily on reaching a new long-term deal – a feat that has remained elusive since discussions began last summer.

But it’s not just a smooth ride to Manchester either. For this move to materialise, the Red Devils and the Blues must first find common ground. Another layer of complexity comes from United’s current emphasis on signing a striker and the lingering uncertainties over their ownership.

Interest Beyond United

Back in March, The Athletic suggested Liverpool as the front runner amongst domestic contenders for Mount’s signature. The player’s former mentor and Chelsea’s ex-coach, Thomas Tuchel, now plying his trade at Bayern Munich, is reportedly keen too. Mount also features on Mikel Arteta’s wish-list at Arsenal, as the Spaniard looks to bolster the left side of his midfield trio.

Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League trip to United, caretaker manager Frank Lampard addressed the mounting questions about Mount. When asked if Mount’s situation felt like a lost cause, Lampard responded:

“I don’t know. That’s not my answer to make. That’s between Mason and the club.”

Mount’s Stellar Chelsea Career

A product of the Chelsea academy, Mount has racked up an impressive 195 appearances since his first-team debut in 2017, netting 33 goals in the process. Following loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County between 2017 and 2019, he cemented his place in the Blues’ first team under Lampard’s tenure.

On the international front, the Chelsea prodigy has represented England 36 times, making his mark in Gareth Southgate’s squads for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Mount’s recent performance has been marred by a pelvic injury, casting doubts over his appearance for Chelsea in their final game of the season against Newcastle United on Sunday. The situation only adds another layer of suspense to the ongoing saga of Mount’s future at Chelsea.