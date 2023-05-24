Arteta’s Arsenal Overhaul: Eight Exits and Five New Faces Looming

Arsenal Reshuffle: Arteta Eyes High-Profile Overhaul

As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is gearing up for an extensive overhaul at the club, according to reports from the Daily Mirror. This seismic reshuffle involves the exit of up to eight significant players and the acquisition of five new footballing stars.

Despite a season that saw them barely miss the Premier League title to Manchester City, Arteta has stated unequivocally the crucial nature of the coming summer’s transfer period in shaping Arsenal’s campaign in the next term.

Arteta noted:

“We are going to have to nail the recruitment because we know that we are going to have to play at a different level and the demands are going to be even higher.”

Making Room for the New

Without certain exits, the Gunners won’t be able to realise Arteta’s rebuilding vision. The Spanish gaffer is reportedly ready to bid adieu to several squad members who’ve played pivotal roles during his tenure. This includes midfield maestros Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Partey, the Ghanaian powerhouse, has attracted interest from two unidentified Italian outfits. His recent dip in form during the pivotal latter stage of the season was a contributing factor to Arsenal’s title chase faltering. With his contract due to expire in two years, this summer could be the opportune moment to monetise the 29-year-old midfielder.

Xhaka, Partey’s midfield partner, has already hinted at an imminent departure. The Swiss captain is apparently on the brink of reuniting with Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. He left Germany seven years ago after his stint at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Responding to questions about his future, Xhaka stated:

“You will know latest next week, for sure.”

Several peripheral squad members are also on the precipice of departing the Emirates. Defensive troika Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are reportedly up for sale.

Tierney has struggled for regular playing time this season, whereas Holding has often been called upon in William Saliba’s absence. Maitland-Niles, who has spent the last three seasons out on loan, has already confirmed an impending departure with his contract expiring next month.

Upfront, academy product Reiss Nelson is set to become a free agent after failing to agree on a new contract, and in-form loanee Folarin Balogun could also be made surplus to requirements. There’s also a rumour that Emile Smith Rowe could be moved on as Arsenal look to strengthen their attacking options.

New Faces for a New Era

Leicester’s James Maddison and West Ham’s captain Declan Rice are among the high-profile names on Arteta’s wishlist. The latter, currently in stellar form, could command a fee around the £100 million mark.

Joao Cancelo, Man City full-back who has spent half of this season at Bayern Munich, has also been shortlisted following a rift with Pep Guardiola. Another City player, Ilkay Gundogan, could reunite with Arteta in North London on a free transfer.

On the domestic front, Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is also a target for the Gunners. The 22-year-old would provide a strong backup for Saliba and potentially cement a spot in the Gunners’ future plans.

Arsenal’s current circumstances present a golden opportunity to secure their first league title since 2004. Much of this future success will hinge on Arteta’s ability to execute this substantial squad reshuffle effectively.

In recent times, the Gunners have demonstrated impressive recruitment acumen, largely credited to Edu’s role as technical director. If this trend continues, it won’t be surprising to see Arsenal’s trophy cabinet glisten with more silverware in the coming years.