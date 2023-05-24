Eberechi Eze’s England Call-Up Ignites Southgate’s Euro 2024 Quest

Eberechi Eze: A New Dawn for England

England boss Gareth Southgate has defied the odds yet again, by holding firm to the core of his England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. Amidst the consistency, a star rises in the form of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, bringing a gust of fresh and riveting flair to Southgate’s team.

Despite the inevitable allure of refreshing his personnel after an exhaustive campaign, including the World Cup in Qatar, Southgate remains undeterred. His selection for the upcoming matches – a jaunt to Malta followed by hosting North Macedonia at Old Trafford – echoes a pattern of steadfastness. Riding high on victories in Italy and against Ukraine, the England squad gears up to continue their march towards the German-hosted Euros next summer.

Eze’s Emphatic Emergence

The selection that leaps out from the roster is the maiden call-up for Eze. The 24-year-old talent has shone brightly under the stewardship of Roy Hodgson, Southgate’s England predecessor, at Crystal Palace, firing in six goals from his previous eight appearances.

Rebounding from a significant Achilles tendon injury with unwavering resilience, Eze has come back stronger. His impressive season, marked by 10 goals and four assists in 39 appearances, assures Southgate of his potential impact. Eze’s commendable comeback sees him joining forces with his Palace teammate, defender Marc Guehi, who also makes the cut.

Sterling’s Standstill, Eze’s Entry

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling, struggling with injuries and fluctuating form, makes way for Eze after a candid conversation with Southgate. Sterling’s precarious spot opens the door for the Palace prodigy to step up and make his mark.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inclusion is another intriguing choice by Southgate. The Liverpool defender’s role, traditionally on the right flank, may be up for reassessment as Jurgen Klopp employs him in a more attacking position. Brighton’s Lewis Dunk, who has enjoyed a stellar season at the club, is also back in the mix. Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings gets another shot following a resurgence in form catalysed by Unai Emery’s appointment as his club manager.

✅ Eberechi Eze

✅ Lewis Dunk

✅ Trent Alexander-Arnold

✅ Callum Wilson

✅ Tyrone Mings

❌ Raheem Sterling

❌ Ben White

❌ Ben Chilwell

❌ Nick Pope Gareth Southgate announces England squad for June qualifiers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/BwHFySzvck — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 24, 2023

“The welfare of players is always our top priority. We need to allow players to recuperate but also not de-condition physically,” Southgate explains. “We are on our way to Germany with some important qualification matches. We have selected a strong squad, and the players always enjoy coming here. We will manage it as best as we can.”

Southgate, being the pragmatist that he is, is seen managing a delicate balancing act, accommodating the physical demands of the season whilst securing crucial qualification points.

Southgate’s loyalty shines through in his selection. Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, who seems to be falling out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag, retains his place, as does Kalvin Phillips, who just made his Premier League debut for Manchester City.

Toney’s Absence and Wilson’s Opportunity

The absence of Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who is serving an eight-month ban for breaching Football Association betting rules, has paved the way for Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson to step up. Fresh from his World Cup stint in Qatar and his instrumental role in Newcastle’s Champions League qualification, Wilson seems ready to seize this opportunity.

The England squad, under Southgate’s guidance, embarks on this Euro journey with a sense of optimism, aiming for a perfect streak of four wins. Despite the daunting schedule, Southgate does not take any chances, fully aware of the stakes.

The inclusion of Eberechi Eze is a testament to Southgate’s bold and astute decisions. With his strategy in place, England looks to continue their journey towards Euro 2024 with renewed vigour and a promising new talent.