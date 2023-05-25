Mikel Arteta Poised for Arsenal Contract Renewal

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal Contract Extension

Arteta in Contract Talks with Arsenal

In a development that is sure to excite the Arsenal faithful, manager Mikel Arteta has begun discussions over an extension to his current deal. His existing contract is due to run its course at the end of the 2024/25 season, but Football Transfers claim the Arsenal board is keen to extend his stay until 2028, a testament to the remarkable progress under his stewardship​.

The Gunners, who are set to conclude their Premier League campaign in second place, have mounted a formidable challenge to Manchester City this season. Their impressive performance ensures a return to the Champions League next term, a first since the 2015/16 season​​.

Arteta’s reward for such a successful season is twofold: an extended contract and a sizeable hike in his salary. Although neither Arsenal nor Arteta are in a hurry to finalise the deal, reassurances have been given to key players, including Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard. The message is clear: Arteta is here for the long haul​.

Arteta’s unwavering commitment to the club has been instrumental in retaining a group of promising young stars. Indeed, his influence has been so profound that several of these players have recently signed new contracts, with Saka being the most recent example​.

Football Transfers are reporting that Arsenal aims to conclude all pending contract negotiations and transfer business in time for the pre-season. With the pre-season set to kick off on July 19 in the US with a friendly match against an MLS All-Star team, the clock is certainly ticking​.

Saliba’s Contract Update

Speaking of contracts, William Saliba is yet to put pen to paper on his new deal. However, it is understood that his extension is well on track, with the delay attributed to minor disagreements over agent commission. Nevertheless, negotiations with the 22-year-old French centre-back are progressing smoothly​​.

As Arsenal gears up to wrap a triumphant Premier League campaign at home against Wolves this Sunday, the Arsenal family can be optimistic about the club’s future under Arteta’s leadership. The Spaniard’s contract extension is indeed a vote of confidence in his vision and a step in the right direction for the North London club​.