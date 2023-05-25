Harvey Barnes in Aston Villa’s Sights Amid Leicester City Exodus

Aston Villa Eyeing Talented Leicester City Star Harvey Barnes

Aston Villa has emerged as the front-runner in the pursuit of Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, with the club set to make a significant move during the summer transfer window. According to a report by The Independent, Leicester City is bracing for a potential exodus of top talent regardless of their Premier League status come the end of the season.

Financial Woes Prompt Leicester City Exodus

The after-effects of the Covid pandemic have dealt a significant blow to Leicester City, the 2016 Premier League champions. The financial difficulties have contributed to a disastrous season, with rival clubs keenly observing and eyeing their top talent. The most sought-after names include Barnes and James Maddison.

Newcastle United, fresh from their Saudi Arabian takeover and qualification for the Champions League, have long been touted as the favoured destination for Maddison. Barnes, however, could face stiff competition.

Aston Villa: The Preferred Destination

Aston Villa has surfaced as the most likely landing spot for Barnes. Their comprehensive package, coupled with the club’s steady progress under Unai Emery, makes them an attractive proposition. It is understood that the prospect of maintaining local ties could also be a decisive factor.

Leicester City’s asking prices for their players could see significant fluctuations depending on whether they manage to retain their Premier League status. Other clubs are aware of Leicester’s urgent need to sell, potentially creating a situation where they could snap up valuable players at a bargain.

In the last summer window, the Foxes found themselves unable to invest without first offloading players. Their only significant acquisition was centre-back Wout Faes.

This January saw them splurge on defenders Harry Souttar and Victor Kristiansen, while Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel were their only departures in 2023. Ayoze Perez left on a loan deal in January.

Managerial Changes and Survival Hopes

Leicester City relieved Brendan Rodgers of his duties following a dreadful run of form. However, Dean Smith, his successor, has also struggled to reverse the club’s fortunes. As they approach the final day of the season, they face a must-win situation to have a chance at Premier League survival.

Aston Villa’s interest in Harvey Barnes signals their ambition to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level. Leicester City, on the other hand, are grappling with financial constraints and the threat of relegation. This summer transfer window could significantly reshape both clubs and their fortunes in the coming season.