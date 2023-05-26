Champions League: Starting Point, Not Destination – Eric ten Hag

Manchester United’s Quest for Excellence: Erik ten Hag Reflects on Man Utd 4-1 Chelsea

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, continues to set a high bar for his squad, even amidst celebrations of their recent 4-1 victory over Chelsea. The Dutch tactician has steered the Red Devils back into the Champions League spotlight, but he doesn’t seem to be stopping there. He outlines the ambitions he has for his team, and with his no-nonsense approach, the prospect of United challenging for the top is real.

Ten Hag spoke candidly in his press conference about United’s strengths and weaknesses following their commanding win against Chelsea. While he commended his squad for their strong season, the manager emphasised the need for continual growth and improvement.

“We played a good season in the Premier League,” ten Hag said. “But we need better players if we want to compete for the highest.”

His comments reflect a pragmatic approach towards squad development, acknowledging the fierce competition present in the Premier League. He pointed towards the ‘high budgets’ and ‘good squads’ of other teams, specifically commending Chelsea’s ‘massive good squad with outstanding players.’

Champions League: A Starting Point, Not the Destination

Securing a Champions League spot is an important milestone for Manchester United under ten Hag, but he makes it clear that it’s only the beginning. For the Dutch manager, consistently being in the top four is a minimum requirement.

“This club belongs in the Champions League,” ten Hag asserted. “It’s the main objective of the season.”

But don’t mistake this for a lack of ambition. The former Ajax manager understands the prestige associated with a top-four finish in the Premier League, yet he has his sights set on loftier goals.

Higher Expectations and the Drive for Improvement

Ten Hag’s unyielding drive for excellence is evident in his remarks. The manager pushes not just for more victories but also for a better, stronger squad. His impatience, as he admits, stems from his desire to continually improve and win every game.

“I have always higher expectations of myself and so I’ve been having this club,” he said.

The Manchester United manager acknowledges the achievements of the season, particularly the improvement in defensive quality, with United keeping more clean sheets than any other Premier League team this season. But he stresses the importance of building on these successes, which can only happen with higher standards and greater demands.

Looking Ahead to the Transfer Window

As Manchester United wraps up a season marked by progress and promise, ten Hag is already looking ahead. He hints at potential moves in the summer transfer window, highlighting the importance of strengthening the squad.

The Dutch manager’s frank assessment and clear ambitions for the club are testament to his commitment. Despite the success of finishing in the top four, ten Hag is not resting on his laurels. He knows the competition is tough and there’s much work to be done.

Erik ten Hag’s relentless pursuit of excellence and refusal to settle for less is a breath of fresh air for Manchester United. And if his tenure so far is anything to go by, the Red Devils have a bright future ahead. Stay tuned for what’s next in this journey under the Dutch tactician’s leadership.