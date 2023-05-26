Newcastle and Aston Villa Eyeing Swansea’s Azeem Abdulai?

Azeem Abdulai: The Next Rising Star Attracting Newcastle and Aston Villa

In the constantly buzzing world of football, where seasoned managers and fans are always on the lookout for fresh talent, Azeem Abdulai is the name currently causing a stir. The young, astute midfielder plying his trade at Swansea City is garnering serious attention from Premier League giants, including Newcastle United and Aston Villa. As reported by Adam Shergold in the MailOnline, it’s clear that Abdulai’s trajectory is firmly pointing upwards.

Parallels Drawn to Jude Bellingham

Abdulai who is a 20-year-old Scottish U21 international, has been demonstrating immense potential, particularly in his preferred midfield role. Many are quick to draw parallels with England and Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham. His ability to dominate the midfield, combined with his comparable playing style and stature has led to these comparisons.

Abdulai, a Glasgow native of Sierra Leonean-Scottish heritage, has been making waves in the Swansea U23 side and was recently rewarded with his first Scotland U21 call-up in March. His career trajectory has been impressive, despite facing several challenges along the way.

The Journey of Azeem Abdulai

From humble beginnings at the tender age of six in the Jimmy Johnstone Academy, Abdulai’s talents were soon recognised by Celtic who promptly signed him into their academy. However, after a setback at 16, he found himself released from Celtic.

With resilience in his blood, evidenced by his father who incredibly re-learned to walk after a paralysing gym accident. Abdulai moved to London and found a home at the AG Football Academy. After trials with Brentford and AFC Wimbledon, he eventually signed for Premier League club Leicester City.

Abdulai’s journey continued when he relocated to Swansea in 2021, where he quickly established himself within the Welsh club’s U23 midfield. Although he didn’t make it off the bench for the FA Cup third-round tie against Southampton, he made his senior debut in Swansea’s Carabao Cup tie against Oxford United.

Despite a loss in his debut match, Abdulai continued to shine. He made his Scotland U21 debut off the bench in a tight defeat to Sweden and started a few days later against Wales.

Clubs Keeping Tabs on Abdulai’s Progress

Such performances have not gone unnoticed. Newcastle and Villa are closely monitoring Abdulai’s progress, and it’s not only these English giants taking notice – Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen also has their sights set on the youngster.

As the summer approaches, Abdulai is likely to keep piquing interest from high-profile clubs. While the road ahead remains unseen, his undeniable talent, grit and determination will continue to set him apart in the highly competitive football landscape. The Newcastle and Aston Villa suits will certainly be keeping a close eye on this young sensation’s journey.