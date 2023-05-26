Are Chelsea Poised to Trigger Ugarte’s €60m Release Clause?

Chelsea could make an incredible move to snatch Ugarte from PSG

Chelsea are not deterred by the emergence of Paris Saint-Germain and will press ahead in their efforts to sign Manuel Ugarte, according to reports in Portugal.

FootballTransfers broke the news that the Blues were keen on signing the midfielder but that they may wait until they have Mauricio Pochettino in place.

News from Portugal suggested that PSG were on the verge of signing the midfielder, but now a report from RMC says that the Blues have upped their game and looking to meet Ugarte’s release clause.

It states that Chelsea will look to trigger the 22-year-old Sporting defensive midfielder’s €60m release clause and will even sweeten the deal by allowing him to stay with his current side on loan for one more season.

Ugarte has impressed during his second campaign at Sporting, making 47 appearances in all competitions.

The Portugal club signed Ugarte for just over £5 million in the summer of 2021 from Famalicao.

The player, who also has eight caps for Uruguay, has now been the subject of interest from Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and Newcastle.

His agent, Jorge Mendes had been talking to several sides over a potential move, with PSG and Chelsea seeming the most likely now.

Liverpool out of Ugarte race

The Reds tried to negotiate a fee for Ugarte but were unwilling to meet the full release clause and so backed away.

FootballTransfers understands that they like the look of Romeo Lavia, of relegated Southampton. They are also targeting Khephren Thuram of Nice, who is expected to leave the French outfit this summer window.

Interest has cooled in Mason Mount after the player’s head was turned by Manchester United, who have just gained entry to the Champions League.