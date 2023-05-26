Premier League Giants Vying for Roméo Lavia’s Signature?

Liverpool and Chelsea Set Their Sights on Southampton’s Young Star: Roméo Lavia

The latest Premier League saga revolving around Southampton’s young prodigy, Roméo Lavia, has ignited interest from the giants of English football, with both Liverpool and Chelsea standing on high alert as reported in The Times.

The Stakes are High: £40 Million for a Budding Talent

The Saints might be bracing for a potential exodus of their top-tier players following the unfortunate relegation from the Premier League. Nevertheless, the club is not in a haste to shed its talent pool. Standing out among the prospects is the 19-year-old midfield maestro, Lavia, widely acknowledged as the club’s most prized possession. His tender age fused with a potential teeming for development puts his market value at a commanding figure, potentially exceeding £40 million.

The Belgian hotshot’s journey to the shores of England began with a £12.5 million transfer deal from Manchester City to Southampton. Notably, the agreement carried a clause allowing the Manchester side to match any forthcoming bid for the teenager. The word on the grapevine is that Pep Guardiola, the City manager, is content to look elsewhere to bolster his midfield line, particularly if key players such as Bernardo Silva or Ilkay Gundogan decide to seek new pastures.

Liverpool’s Midfield Conundrum

Over at Anfield, there’s a sense of urgency to fill the void left by the departures of stalwarts James Milner and Naby Keïta. Liverpool’s ambitions for the forthcoming season hinge on strengthening their midfield and their sights are firmly set on Lavia. Alternative options are also on the table, with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Mason Mount also under consideration.

Chelsea’s Long-standing Interest

Down in London, Chelsea’s interest in Lavia is no secret. The Blues had made a bid for Lavia only weeks after his move from City to Southampton last summer, an offer the south coast side confidently declined. With one cap for Belgium under his belt, Lavia’s stock continues to rise.

Lavia’s Rapid Ascent

Lavia’s journey at Southampton has been nothing short of extraordinary. Despite a shaky start to the season, he swiftly became a stalwart of the starting eleven. His stellar performances marked him as one of the rare bright spots in a challenging campaign for Southampton. Out of his 33 appearances in total, just five were off the bench, an impressive feat for the young Belgian.

Further cementing his reputation, Lavia ranks as the only teenager in the top flight to have racked up more than 50 tackles (57 — 2.1 per match) this season.

A Star Discovered at the KDB Cup

Lavia’s journey to the Premier League was set in motion in 2020 when he was spotted by City’s scouts at the KDB Cup, a youth competition in Belgium named after their star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. His progression since then has been meteoric, and it seems that the chase for his signature is only beginning. Only time will tell where this promising starlet will be plying his trade come the next season.