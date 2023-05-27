Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Chelsea welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge on the final day to close the Premier League season. At the start of the season, it would have been expected that the home side finish in the top four, but it is the away team that will be playing in the Champions League next season. There have been recent takeovers at both clubs, but it feels like the process has been more measured at Newcastle and they have benefitted from that.

This will be Frank Lampard’s final match in charge of Chelsea as his interim contract comes to an end. It is expected that Mauricio Pochettino will take over at the end of the season and he has a big job on his hands. Chelsea will be finishing in the bottom half regardless of their result this weekend and Todd Boehley will be disappointed with that. This season has been a huge learning curve, but there is talent in the squad and supporters will be hoping for better results next season.

It has been a remarkable season for Newcastle. This group of players came close to ending the wait for a trophy after reaching the Carabao Cup final, but they bounced back from that disappointment with a resurgence in the league. Their form in the second half of the season has been excellent and they clinched top four with a game to spare. Although there were some slip ups in the run-in, there is no doubt that the Magpies deserve that achievement. The challenge will now be to push on and consolidate at that level.

Interesting stats

If Chelsea fail to score on Sunday, they will finish the season with just 37 goals, which is an average of less than one per game.

Newcastle have only won one match in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Key men

Madueke

There have been so many new signings at Chelsea this season. Noni Madueke was one that went under the radar, but it could be a smart signing. He will be a player that Mauricio Pochettino will enjoy working with as he has the physical attributes to thrive under the Argentine coach. The former PSV Eindhoven attacker has started well in the Premier League and shown flashes of his brilliance, despite the team’s poor performances. There is a lot to be excited about and he has plenty of potential to grow further. He has one goal in the Premier League so far, but he won’t be judged on that this season. Newcastle could have a makeshift defence and Madueke could cause them real problems this weekend.

Isak

It feels like this has been a good first season for Alexander Isak, who has reached double figures for Premier League goals. Newcastle fans will be left wondering what could have been if the Swede had avoided serious injury. He missed the majority of the first half of the season, but his return did help breathe impetus into the Newcastle attack. At the age of 23, he has immediately looked at home in the Premier League and he is a player that should grow alongside the club. Chelsea have looked vulnerable at the back in recent weeks, with the team still lacking fluency. The movement and clinical finishing of Isak means he could have a decisive impact on the match on Sunday.

Team news

Raheem Sterling and Recce James have been dealt with injury setbacks. Neither will play this weekend. Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella and N’Golo Kante will all miss out. Mason Mount is a doubt.

Nick Pope has finished his season early to have surgery on his finger. This means Martin Dubravka will make his first Premier League start of the season. Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Joe Willock will all be unavailable.

Verdict

It is difficult to predict matches that have little resting on them. Chelsea supporters will be keen to say thank you to Frank Lampard and give him the goodbye that they weren’t able to during his last stint in charge. However, Newcastle are the more likely winners. Chelsea looked like they were waiting for the season to end during their 4-1 defeat to Manchester United. It is difficult to see them raising their game on Sunday.

Chelsea 1-3 Newcastle United