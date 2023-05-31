Scouting Report: Declan Rice

Another day, another transfer report, another that’s likely and another you’d be crazy to bet against. Anything his best mate Mason Mount can do, it seems this England international is likely to trump this summer. This will be ‘the saga’ that dominates the headlines until it’s done, as it’s a popular English player so will always fill the column inches. We’re talking when rather than if followed by the how much element but make no mistake – this is happening. The only factor could be which club.

What’s Been Said?

What hasn’t been said about Declan Rice, his future and when he’ll leave West Ham is the easiest way of answering it. John Cross in the mirror has claimed that the current Hammers captain is ready to make it clear that Arsenal is his preferred destination should someone match the £100m plus valuation on the player. They have long been the rumoured front runners, however Sami Mokbel via The Daily Mail has also claimed that Manchester United are in the running for the 24 year-old. Bayern Munich have also been linked and don’t be surprised if others are mentioned.

What Does He Bring?

With 41 caps to his name and a wealth of experience at major tournaments, it’s easy to understand why Rice is so sought after. His engine and physicality in the middle of the park, as well being a decent passer and leader would improve pretty much every premier league side. Defensively minded and tenacious, he’s not the typical sitting number six by any means as the former Chelsea youngster likes to play in the front foot and anticipate opponents movements to break up play. Arteta, Ten Haag and others will no doubt have a fair few ideas how they can use his skill-set.



Stats and Info

With only a year left to go on his current deal, the London-native has made it clear through his family (who act his agents) he won’t renew at The London Stadium. Capology.com puts his wages at £60,000 per week which any of the major player in the league will happily double and far more without blinking. Despite being part of a struggling team, his stats do stand out with particular focus on interceptions and even the overall passing selection despite only confirming their safety in recent times. Seen as a role-model off the field too, it’s easy to understand the attractiveness.

Price Tag and Realistic

David Moyes may take about £100 million and more but that’s wishful thinking and a clear ploy to drive up the price as high as they possibly can. This one seems nailed on with Arsenal still the smart money as a destination, although nothings ever certain in these big deals until it’s done. The Gunners have shown their willingness to spend and back their manager in recent windows, so this has the feel of a big fee somewhere around £75 million which will include a variety of add-ons. It’s happening people, it’s just a who, how much and when job.