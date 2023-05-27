Man Utd on Alert: ‘My Agent is Outside’, Says Serie A Star

Manchester United’s Pursuit of Kim Min-jae – Napoli Star Adds Some Spice

Kim Min-jae’s Key Role in Napoli’s Success

Having played a pivotal role in Napoli’s Serie A title victory, the future of Kim Min-jae, the South Korean centre-back, remains shrouded in uncertainty. It’s no secret that he has emerged as one of Manchester United’s top targets for the forthcoming summer transfer window. His agent, however, has dampened the flames of such speculation, denying any sealed deal with the Red Devils.

Continuously quizzed about his future, the 26-year-old was met with a direct question regarding his departure from Napoli during a tvN interview in his home country. With a spark of humour, he responded:

“My agent is outside, ask him directly.”

Joining Napoli from Fenerbahce in the previous summer, Kim has proven himself invaluable. He signed a contract until 2025 and, within this tenure, has featured in 44 competitions, scoring twice. This has undoubtedly propelled Napoli towards their first Serie A title in more than three decades.

As speculation mounts, Kim remains focused on the task at hand. His immediate future sees him rounding off the season with Napoli as they face off against Bologna and Sampdoria in Serie A.

This ongoing saga, is keeping fans and football enthusiasts across the globe guessing. Will Kim Min-jae stay with Napoli, or will Manchester United successfully court the promising defender? Only time will tell.