Scouting Report: James Maddison

Another England international, another team that’s had a dismal season, another contract with not long left to run and the leagues major players interested. No it’s not Mason Mount or Declan Rice despite the details being partially the same. On this occasion, it appears an even sadder story and everyone from the outside looking in has the sense of ‘how did it get to this?’ even if it was always likely. This one will move quickly and the final days tears will give place to the scarf above the head and smiles in the inevitable photoshoot.

What’s Been Said?

Again it’s a case of what hasn’t been said about James Maddison, his future and when he’ll leave Leicester which has only been exasperated by their hurtle towards the relegation trapdoor. The Daily Mirror sand John Cross have stated that the 26 year-old is on Arsenal’s summer shortlist along with the likes of Declan Rice, whilst stories previously in the season have linked the former Norwich man with Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool. Either way, he’s on the move and sharpish,so don’t be surprised to see more headlines and quickly.

What Does He Bring?

A number of attractive elements as a set-piece specialist who can play as an attacking midfielder or on either side. Maddison brings goals and assists which has and always will be the main commodity in football. Despite a chequered past at international level, he does have two caps to his name as well as European experience with The Foxes. The Coventry-native is an excellent a passer of the ball and his slide-rule passes for the likes of Vardy have become distinct over recent campaigns.



Stats and Info

With only a year left to go on his current deal, this will drive the price down for a home-grown player and Capology.com puts his wages at £110,000 per week which numerous clubs will be more than happy to improve. Despite Leicester’s struggles, Maddison has a more than impressive ten goals and nine assists to his name and has assumed the captains armband. All ten attacking metrics stand up, although it’s also clear he will need to improve some elements of his all-round game to become a real force at the top level.

Price Tag and Realistic

He’ll be in the first taxi out of The King Power stadium and the only question is where too. The smart money may well now be on Newcastle, as Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe do seem to target young, home-grown talent and rumours of a £39million bid have cropped up on social media. Maddison moving is the definition of realistic and likely, so expect to see tears on the final day whatever the fate of Leicester. English midfielders are all on the move people and the big clubs want their home-grown quota with talent. Either way, there’ll be question marks against the player who’ll have it all to prove.