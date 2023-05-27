Arsenal on the Brink: Declan Rice Edges Closer to Big Move

The Hunt for Declan Rice: Arsenal Lead Manchester United

Arsenal, with their sights set firmly on West Ham’s captain, Declan Rice, have taken a significant leap forward in their quest for his signature. This news, as reported by Gunners specialist John Cross of the Daily Mirror, emerges amidst the swirling summer transfer rumours.

The Gunner’s Ambitions

The North London club, under the stewardship of manager Mikel Arteta, has identified Rice as the linchpin of their squad transformation strategy. Despite anticipation of competition from other Premier League rivals, notably Manchester United, Arsenal are seemingly undeterred in pursuing their premier midfield prospect.

Rice, the current West Ham standout and England international, has reportedly shown a preference for a switch to Arsenal should the opportunity arise. With West Ham potentially willing to entertain offers that meet their lofty £100m+ valuation, the door may be opening for Rice to step into a new challenge.

Arsenal’s recruitment drive has been in full swing, with Arteta keen to overhaul his midfield personnel. A potential exit for Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, coupled with Thomas Partey attracting interest from Italy, has necessitated a reshuffling of the Arsenal midfield deck.

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has been touted as another possible incoming player, however, Rice clearly remains the primary objective. Arsenal faithfuls and pundits alike are increasingly optimistic about Rice’s potential arrival.

Arteta, when pressed on the future of Xhaka during a recent press conference, remained tight-lipped:

“I cannot talk and I won’t talk about any future of any players or members of staff. We have to wrap up the season.”

West Ham’s Stance on Rice’s Future

David Moyes, West Ham’s boss, concedes that the club may need to brace themselves for Rice’s exit. Acknowledging Rice’s ambition to partake in Champions League football, Moyes admitted:

“We honestly hope he stays.”

Despite his hopes, Moyes is realistic about the situation: “We’d love for him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case at the end of the season. So that’s one of the scenarios around planning. There are plans that we have Dec here but we’re also fully aware there is a good chance we won’t have him.”

With the summer transfer window beckoning, Arsenal, ahead of Manchester United, look poised to secure Declan Rice’s signature. However, the complexity of the transfer market may yet throw a curveball in this saga. Until then, fans will watch with bated breath as the Gunners strive to land their top target.