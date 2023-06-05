Scouting Report: Harvey Barnes

It’s a classic ‘one to keep an eye on’ this summer until it eventually happens. When you mix a team that’s relegated, a player has real talent and the team going down has money worries then there’s usually one result. We’ve moved into the when rather than if game for this rumour and it’ll come down to how much and the players preference. In this scouting report we look at one we knows that’s going to happen, but we’ll try and fill in the rest of the blanks for there.

What’s Been Said?

An awful lot about Harvey Barnes truth be told in the last month or so. Miguel Delaney had claimed in the independent that Aston Villa were leading the chase for 25 year-old late in May. Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express had corroborated, saying the one-time capped England international was a target for the Birmingham club too. However, the Times and Daily Mail had recently claimed that Barnes and his team-mate James Maddison were both targets for Spurs and Newcastle. Either way, a departure appears inevitable.

What Does He Bring?

A proven performer in the premier league, the Burnley native is noted for his dribbling, pace and ability to cut in from the left-wing and finish. Heralded previously as ready for a move to a big club such as Liverpool to replace Sadio Mane, it’s been a disappointing season for his club, although Barnes has still performed admirably. Able to add to any premier league clubs home-grown quota will only make him more attractive. There’s a reason why so many have been linked.



Stats and Info

With a contract that’ll have two years left to run in the summer and capology.com putting his wages at a paltry £35,000 per week for an established premier league side, all linked clubs will be able to improve on those terms. Compared to other wingers his stats don’t appear that great on the surface, but when the bottom line us everything then thirteen goals and three assists in all competitions for a relegated team stand out.

His agents Wasserman will be fielding a number of calls.

Price-Tag and Realistic

Realistic and likely to move, of that there’s little doubt for any party. The hardest bit to foresee will be where Barnes ends up exactly and how much he’ll cost. Initial predictions had the fee around the £35 million mark which seemed reasonable all round. However, with multiple clubs likely to be involved in the bidding and Leicester’s relegation a factor in the pricing it’s hard to predict exactly. Like monopoly, you’d put a house on a move for the player. Just the location and a possible hotel to factor in still.