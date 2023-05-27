Mendy vs Kepa: Who’s Heading for the Chelsea Exit Door?

Edouard Mendy Could Beat Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea Exit

The transfer season kicks off with a thunderbolt from Stamford Bridge. In an unexpected twist, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy is potentially facing a summer exit, leaving fans in shock. The Chelsea crowd has always held a soft spot for Mendy, particularly due to his instrumental role in their Champions League success. Unfortunately, he may be traded off in favour of Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to the latest information from 90min.

The Goalkeeper Dilemma at Chelsea

The Chelsea squad boasts two robust first-team goalkeepers: Mendy and Kepa. However, both goalies are entering the last two years of their contracts this summer. For a club as ambitious as Chelsea, it’s only natural to want to capitalise on their assets.

While there is speculation that the club would prefer to monetise Kepa, who made history with his hefty £71.6m move to Chelsea in 2018, his salary could be a spanner in the works. Kepa’s higher wage packet has long been a stumbling block for offloading the Spaniard, and this summer might not be any different.

Mendy’s Lower Wage Could Seal His Fate

Mendy’s lesser pay scale could possibly edge him towards the exit door. 90min reports that the Senegalese international’s smaller pay packet makes him a more attractive proposition for buyers. The Champions League and Club World Cup winner’s illustrious credentials are expected to generate considerable interest in the transfer market.

Chelsea’s Goalkeeper Hunt

While the Chelsea management grapples with its goalkeeper dilemma, it’s clear that they are actively seeking a new guardian for their goalpost. Multiple names from Europe’s top-flight football clubs have surfaced, with Chelsea showing interest.

Andre Onana of Inter is on the club’s radar, and they might propose a swap with either Mendy or Kepa to negotiate his price. Premier League veterans Robert Sanchez from Brighton and David Raya from Brentford have also caught Chelsea’s eye, and Diogo Costa, Porto’s 23-year-old goalie, is highly rated.

An Emerging Talent

In the midst of this goalie drama, there’s a rising star within Chelsea’s ranks. Gabriel Slonina, a 19-year-old American prodigy, has shown promise with the Under-21 side. Signed from Chicago Fire last year, Slonina might be loaned out to taste senior football in Europe.

This summer, as the dust settles, we’ll see how the Mendy-Kepa conundrum unravels. With the transfer season upon us, brace yourselves for a riveting ride, Chelsea fans.