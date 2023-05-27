Nelson Pledges Future to Arsenal: 4-Year Deal Close

Reiss Nelson: The Future of Arsenal

As reported by The Athletic, Reiss Nelson, the 23-year-old Arsenal star, stands on the brink of inking a new deal with the club, confirming his significance in the squad. This promising development emerges as the Gunners prepare for their much-anticipated return to the Champions League next season.

Nelson’s Signature: 4-Year Deal

Despite ongoing discussions, it is widely predicted that Nelson will commit to an initial four-year agreement, which would include the option for a fifth year extension.

The new contract would mean Nelson’s association with Arsenal, set to conclude this summer, will be sustained, providing much-needed relief to the club. He is expected to join the ranks of his fellow teammates Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes, who have all pledged their future to the club this season.

Opportunities Under Arteta

The Athletic had previously announced last summer that Nelson would receive opportunities to shine under Mikel Arteta’s management. The young winger has proved his worth by taking full advantage of these opportunities.

When asked about his future, Nelson revealed, “I’ve been here since I was eight and Arsenal is all I know. I’m only a couple of minutes from the stadium, all my family is there. So of course I’d love to stay.”

Nelson’s memorable 97th-minute goal that sealed victory over Bournemouth highlights his potential. His performances, characterised by his energy and sharpness, have been impressive throughout the season, despite a couple of untimely injuries that somewhat hampered his momentum.

More Action Expected

Nelson, despite not having a Premier League start this season, remains hopeful for the final league match against Wolves on Sunday. Emulating the situation of Eddie Nketiah from last summer, the academy graduate eagerly anticipates earning more starts in the upcoming season, given favourable circumstances.

His probable contract renewal is set to alleviate Arsenal’s focus on their priority signing – a new midfielder. If Nelson had opted to move away from the club, Arsenal would need to address the gap by seeking quality depth in the wide areas. With Nelson on board, this concern seems to be effectively quelled.