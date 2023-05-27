Newcastle’s Double Transfer Surprise: Guess Who?

Newcastle United’s Transfer Intentions: Florian Wirtz and Scott McTominay in Focus

McTominay’s Manchester United Exit Strategy

Scott McTominay, a versatile midfielder at Manchester United, reportedly revealed to his close associates his intentions to move away from the Red Devils in the forthcoming summer, according to Football Insider.

The Scotland international has found it challenging to secure a spot in the starting line-up this season. The likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have carved a central midfield niche under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, leaving McTominay in the shadows. His struggle for game-time can be quantified with his sparse four Premier League starts since last September.

Newcastle, an English club with an unmistakable presence, is rumoured to have shown interest in McTominay. This interest was also shared by West Ham. With two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, plus an option for an additional year, his move would not come without complications. The 26-year-old anticipates an expansion in the midfield roster at Manchester United, upping the competition.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Newcastle is expected to scout for midfield reinforcements, which keeps McTominay’s prospects bright.

German Prodigy Wirtz

In contrast, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe attempted to distance the club from extravagant signings this summer. However, this stance hasn’t quelled rumours about the club eyeing Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, courtesy of Spanish publication Fichajes.

Wirtz, currently one of the most promising attackers in Europe, could attract Newcastle with a record-breaking deal. He has been monitored by global football giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, following a successful season where he returned from a knee injury to contribute four goals and eight assists.

Despite the projected high price tag for a talent of Wirtz’s calibre, the report hints at Newcastle’s financial capabilities to pull off the deal. The versatile 21-year-old, who can operate as a wide or central attacking midfielder, would certainly fortify Newcastle’s return to European football.

In conclusion, with the transfer window on the horizon, all eyes are on Newcastle United, with Florian Wirtz and Scott McTominay seemingly top of the shopping list.