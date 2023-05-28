Liverpool Set to Secure Wolves Midfielder in £50m Deal?

Liverpool on the Prowl for Ruben Neves: Wolves Prepares to Greenlight £50m Deal

It seems that the Premier League could be in for a high-profile reshuffle, with Wolves’ star, Ruben Neves, at the centre of more speculation. Football Insider report today that Liverpool, have now shown their hand, and are keen on snapping up the sought-after Portuguese midfielder.

Neves to Exit Wolves: An Emotional Farewell

Ruben Neves, Wolves’ captain and talisman, has indicated his intent to leave Molineux. The 26-year-old delivered a poignant farewell lap, seemingly bidding goodbye to the devoted Wolves fan base. In the fickle world of football, a player’s decision can pivot on multiple factors. Yet it appears, for Neves, the decision to part ways with Wolves is already made.

Liverpool’s interest in Neves is not new; a previous overture in January was swatted aside by Wolves, unwilling to lose their star in the midst of the season. But, as the summer transfer window beckons, the Midland outfit seems ready to consider a reasonable offer for Neves.

Ruben Neves: £50m Price Tag

While rumours circulate around a verbal agreement between Neves and Spanish giants Barcelona, Liverpool remain undeterred in their pursuit. The player’s representation by Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute agency – also responsible for Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Fabinho – might prove influential in the unfolding saga.

The clock is ticking for Wolves, with Neves’ contract set to expire in just over 12 months. Without an agreement this summer, they risk losing their captain on a free transfer – a scenario they would certainly like to avoid.

Neves has undoubtedly left a profound footprint at Wolves, with a record of 252 appearances, 30 goals, and 13 assists since joining them from the Championship in 2017. In the 2022-23 season alone, the captain played 40 matches across all competitions, scoring six times and assisting once.

Liverpool’s Midfield Makeover: Europa League Awaits

Liverpool’s interest in Neves signals a substantial revamp of their midfield, with departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already confirmed. As they prepare for the Europa League in the 2023-24 campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s side seems to be setting their sights on fresh blood to rejuvenate their squad. With Neves in their sights, it remains to be seen whether the Reds can secure this pivotal signing in their summer overhaul.