Chelsea Leading the Hunt for £52m Uruguayan Starlet?

Chelsea Primed for Manuel Ugarte’s Capture: The Midfield Maestro from Uruguay

Under PSG’s Nose?

A twist is looming in the dramatic tale of the summer transfer market. The 2023-2024 season might see the footballing world rise to the applause of a masterstroke manoeuvre by Chelsea. Reliable Uruguayan transfer insider, Franco Fernandez, suggests that the Blues are set to shatter their transfer drought with a monumental acquisition.

Manuel Ugarte, the stellar defensive midfielder from Sporting Lisbon, was ostensibly en route to Paris Saint Germain, before Chelsea emerged on the scene with an audacious bid. Ugarte’s £52 million release clause has been equally tempting for both the sides, with the London club seemingly edging past PSG in this race.

Manuel Ugarte muy cerca de convertirse en nuevo jugador del Chelsea. Contrato por 6 años, cerca de 65 millones de Euros. Su anhelo por jugar en la Premier League cada vez está más cerca. pic.twitter.com/Nn0q4KtKwN — Franco Fernández (@FernandezSurkov) May 25, 2023

Fernandez’s tweet divulges more about the situation: “Manuel Ugarte was on the bench [against Vizela], he did not see minutes waiting for his future for the transfer period. His arrival at Chelsea could be confirmed next week.”

Liverpool Lurks Behind

Meanwhile, Merseyside club Liverpool has also been reportedly sniffing around Ugarte, prepared to trigger his release clause. This follows Sporting Lisbon’s threat of imposing UEFA sanctions on Liverpool for allegedly contacting the young Uruguayan in the mid-season without due permissions, an act explicitly violating UEFA and FIFA regulations.

A Portuguese publication, Correio da Manhã, has hinted at possible legal action by Sporting should Liverpool be found guilty of these allegations.

Destination Premier League

Jorge Chijane, the agent entrusted with Ugarte’s career, confirmed his departure from the José Alvalade Stadium this summer. Despite a lack of certainty about Ugarte’s preferred club, Chijane’s earlier comments suggested the Premier League as a probable destination.

“Liverpool? There is a lot of talk, but it is not the only club, there are others,” Chijane said. “There is much talk, but I am still not sure about the club. There are many possibilities on the table.”

“It’s almost certain that he won’t stay, it’s sure he’ll leave. I believe that in 15 days the situation will be resolved. Soon I’ll be in Lisbon. I trust Jorge Mendes, who is the best agent in the world. In fact, when I told him about Ugarte for the first time, he said to me: ‘Your eyes are my eyes.’”

This month’s reports overwhelmingly suggest Ugarte’s inclination towards the Premier League, with Chelsea at the forefront. As the Blues aim to recover from a below-par Premier League campaign, the acquisition of a talent like Ugarte could be the boost they need.

If reports are to be believed, Chelsea fans may soon celebrate their first major signing of the new season. Chelsea seems ready to confirm the deal next week, marking the start of a promising new chapter in Ugarte’s career.