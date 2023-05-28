Marcus Rashford: Staying or Going? United Boss Weighs In

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in Advanced Contract Discussions, Reveals Manager Ten Hag

According to local Manchester source MEN, Red Devils’ forward and local hero Marcus Rashford is currently engaged in ongoing negotiations for a new contract at Manchester United. Manager Erik ten Hag, a keen observer of these developments, anticipates a favourable resolution.

Rashford’s United Legacy: A Drive for Continuity

An emblem of the club, Rashford’s recent strike against Chelsea made him the first United player to reach the 30-goal landmark since Robin van Persie’s memorable campaign a decade ago. These impressive on-pitch contributions have been noted in the boardroom. Indeed, discussions are well underway, and club officials, steadfastly believing in Rashford’s Red Devils future, are confident about reaching a consensus.

Ten Hag himself is optimistic about Rashford’s future, planning to have the explosive forward as a vital part of his squad for the forthcoming season. He stated to Viaplay: “I expect Marcus Rashford to renew. He wants it. Manchester United wants it. He is a child of this club, so I assume this will happen.”

This season has been nothing short of phenomenal for Rashford, who netted in the League Cup final, represented England on the World Cup stage, and has had a scintillating domestic campaign. Post mid-season break, 22 of his goals have propelled him into contention for the coveted Premier League Player of the Season award.

However, despite his elation over Rashford’s individual accomplishments, ten Hag has his sights set on bigger collective ambitions. The Dutch tactician is eager for his entire squad to up the ante in terms of goal-scoring next season. He added: “I am happy that finally a player of Manchester United is able to score 30 goals again. But next year the numbers have to be higher.”

Rashford echoed his manager’s sentiment, sharing his gratitude towards the club and his teammates on Instagram after his 30th goal:

“After last season, when I struggled for form and fitness, I just wanted to get the feeling back of scoring goals and winning games and that’s what has happened this year. Long may it continue!”

A Season-Ending Challenge: Fulham Test Awaits United

With their impressive 4-1 victory over Chelsea securing their Champions League spot for the next season, the Red Devils have now set their sights on ending the season on a high. A victory over Fulham at their fortress Old Trafford on Sunday would cap off a successful campaign with a third-place finish.

In the hands of ten Hag, and with the likes of Marcus Rashford leading the charge, Manchester United’s future looks promising. Rashford’s potential contract extension could signal the beginning of a fruitful era under the Dutchman’s stewardship.