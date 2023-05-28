Tottenham and Newcastle Eye Opportunity Amid Wolves’ Struggles

Premier League Power Play: Spurs and Newcastle Eye Wolves’ Forward

With a tussle for the Wolves’ star striker, Hwang Hee-chan, unfolding between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, the transfer market is set to witness another intriguing episode. As Kieran King and John Richardson of the Daily Mirror have reported, the dynamics at Wolves under the management of Julen Lopetegui, might see the South Korean striker finding a new home in the Premier League.

Wolves’ Struggle: A Window of Opportunity for Rivals

Lopetegui, the Spaniard at the helm of Wolves, finds himself in a predicament. His tenure has successfully steered the club away from the relegation abyss, but financial fair play regulations have now set the stage for some tough decisions. Despite his significant contributions to the club’s survival, Hwang, who made a permanent switch from RB Leipzig for £14 million, finds himself in the crosshairs of a potential transfer.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are watching closely, primed to leverage Wolves’ financial constraints. Hwang’s performance during the season’s tense final stages has captured their attention, adding an interesting twist to this summer’s transfer saga.

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: A Tug-of-War

Tottenham, home to Hwang’s fellow international, Son Heung-min, is keen on acquiring the 27-year-old forward, popularly known as ‘Bull’. Simultaneously, Newcastle United, preparing for a fixture-heavy season owing to their Champions League qualification, are also looking to fortify their squad. Their interest in Hwang is well established, and an official enquiry has been made. Aston Villa and Jose Mourinho’s Roma have similarly registered their interest in Hwang, escalating the competition for his signature.

The Complexities at Wolves

In the midst of this transfer market frenzy, Lopetegui is desperate to retain Hwang, particularly with influential skipper Ruben Neves likely on his way out. With major clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester United in the pursuit, and Liverpool showing interest in Wolves’ record £42 million signing, Mattheus Nunes, the club is bracing for a summer of major transitions.

Lopetegui’s discussions with chairman Jeff Shi and the Chinese owners Fosun have emphasised the need for swift action regarding transfers. As a consequence, Hwang’s potential suitors are expected to show their intent sooner rather than later.

Lopetegui’s Determination Amid Uncertainty

Lopetegui, ahead of Wolves’ final Premier League game of the season against Arsenal, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, and gratitude to the fans. His remarks echo his dedication to the club’s journey, and a readiness to confront the challenges ahead. He said;

“The real situation is I am very happy with our work, the fans are very happy with our work. I love our fans. The big merit of our success is our fans this year… At home we have felt this energy.”

But even in his optimism, Lopetegui acknowledges the tough road that lies ahead. “We will see what is going to happen… It is not about one day or two days, we have to talk about the solution for the future to be able to have one squad ready to compete again to be out of relegation next year,” he expressed.

Holding the reins since November, Lopetegui led the Wolves from the bottom of the table to safety, three games before the season’s close. But the spectre of financial fair play looms large. The former Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Spain boss stated, “We have one new problem about the financial fair play… We have to discuss with the chairman and owners to, more importantly, what the solutions are going to do.”

As Wolves prepare for their last match of the season, the forthcoming weeks will undoubtedly bring some clarity on Hwang Hee-chan’s future. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, amongst others, will be waiting keenly for the next move in this riveting transfer chess match.