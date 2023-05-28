Tottenham Hotspur Eye Fulham’s Bright Talent

Spurs Aiming for Manor Solomon in Transfer Tussle

According to The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke and Peter Rutzler, Tottenham Hotspur has Manor Solomon firmly in their sights. The Israeli winger is in a unique position to walk away from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer without a transfer fee, thanks to a recent FIFA ruling.

A Second Lease of Life in London?

After a year-long loan stint at Fulham, Solomon’s career trajectory looks set to shift once more. Should he choose to exit Craven Cottage, a fresh start at Tottenham Hotspur could be the next chapter in his football story. However, a definitive decision is yet to be made and other offers are also on the table.

FIFA’s Unprecedented Ruling

Solomon’s departure from Shakhtar is all thanks to FIFA’s Monday ruling, which confirmed all foreign players based in Ukraine or Russia could suspend their contracts for another year. Initially intended to protect players and coaches following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, this decision allows Solomon to walk away from Shakhtar at the end of the year, without incurring a transfer fee.

The temporary ruling came into effect in March 2022 and was subsequently extended twice. The Ukrainian club announced this ruling’s implications could result in a loss of €80million in potential transfer fees, threatening the club’s very existence.

Europe’s Alert: Solomon in Demand

Solomon’s change in contract status has piqued the interest of several European clubs. However, Tottenham Hotspur are currently at the forefront, with hopes of solidifying a permanent deal for the player. Spurs’ management is hard at work, hoping that the 23-year-old winger could invigorate the squad after a tough season.

A Missed Opportunity for Fulham?

Fulham nearly had Solomon on a permanent deal last summer, with a €7.5million fee nearly agreed with Shakhtar. However, when FIFA extended its ruling, the move fell through, resulting in a one-year free loan deal instead. This decision led to Shakhtar filing for damages at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Though unsuccessful, Shakhtar’s CEO confirmed that the club will persist with their legal battle.

Solomon: From Injury to Impact

Despite a challenging start in the Premier League, Solomon has been a standout at Fulham. An unfortunate knee injury following his debut against Liverpool saw him sidelined, only to return post-World Cup with an impressive scoring streak. His scoring spree of five consecutive matches placed him as the first Israeli to score in as many consecutive Premier League games since Ronnie Rosenthal for Liverpool in 1992.

In March, Fulham’s boss Marco Silva expressed the club’s intention to retain Solomon amidst the potential competition. Tottenham Hotspur’s upcoming match against Leeds and Fulham’s encounter with Manchester United are set to conclude their respective campaigns for 2022-23. Time will tell whether Solomon will choose the Lilywhites or remain at the Cottage.