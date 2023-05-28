Liverpool or Man United? Mount’s Premier League Future in Limbo

Mason Mount’s Transfer Saga: Manchester United Over Liverpool?

The swirling winds of the summer transfer window are stirring up a tantalising tale involving Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Manchester United and Liverpool. Football Transfers digs into why the English attacker may favour a move to Old Trafford over Anfield.

Mason Mount: Manchester United’s Potential Coup

Manchester United could be on the cusp of a significant acquisition. The club’s squad, brimming with Mason Mount’s England teammates, might just tip the scales for the talented Chelsea forward. Reports suggest that the lure of linking up with the likes of Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, and Harry Maguire could be enticing for Mount which has fuelled rumours of a potential move.

Mount’s name has been tethered to Liverpool since the start of the year, with the Reds seemingly eager to bring him on board. However, Manchester United’s interest in the player has emerged as a powerful draw, turning Mount’s gaze towards Old Trafford.

Mount’s Chelsea Conundrum: The Contract Situation

As he approaches the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, Mount faces a crucial decision. Despite Chelsea offering fresh terms, Mount appears to be looking elsewhere, potentially setting his sights on a new challenge with another club.

Liverpool’s interest in the 24-year-old, while long-standing, has been overshadowed by concerns over Mount’s hefty price tag. This has been set by Chelsea at a substantial £85 million. It seems that the prospect of a bidding war with the Red Devils could be too daunting for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool’s Transfer Quandary: Kudus as the Alternative?

The burgeoning possibility of Manchester United’s active interest in Mount adds another layer of complexity to Liverpool’s transfer plans. This development isn’t merely a strategy to force Liverpool into an impulsive or inflated deal. Indeed, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United genuinely harbour a desire to sign the English star.

Liverpool, understandably wary of engaging in a costly tug-of-war with United for Mount’s signature, might instead turn their attention to Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus. The Dutch outfit’s versatile midfielder caught Liverpool’s eye back in January and could be available for nearly half of Mount’s asking price.

Final Thoughts: Mount’s Premier League Future

Liverpool’s proposed project, coupled with extensive talks with Mount, seems to have done little to sway the England international away from the potential opportunity at Manchester United. As things stand, the chance to play alongside his compatriots at Old Trafford could be the deciding factor in Mount’s Premier League future.

The stage is set for a riveting transfer saga. Will Mason Mount trade his Chelsea blue for Manchester United’s red, or will Liverpool surprise us all? As the summer transfer window inches closer, the answers are sure to unfold.