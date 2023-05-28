United’s Progress in Premier League: Ten Hag’s Perspective

Erik Ten Hag Reflects on Manchester United’s Progress in the Premier League

Manchester United has seen considerable growth under the stewardship of Coach Erik ten Hag, and their recent triumph against Fulham only bolsters the confidence of this stellar team.

Ten Hag Praises Manchester United’s Performance

During the post-match interview, ten Hag couldn’t hide his delight at the way his team performed. According to him, “The turning point was the save of David [De Gea]. We woke up. It was a very good wake-up from David’s safe, and from there on, we got organized in and out of possession. The intensity got higher, and we made trouble for Fulham.”

This particular match was pivotal as it showcased the team’s ability to maintain composure and navigate a tricky situation with the utmost tenacity, a trait necessary to succeed in the cut-throat competition of the Premier League.

Manchester United’s Progressive Stride in the Premier League

Manchester United’s journey in the Premier League has been nothing short of impressive. Since ten Hag took over, United has made a significant leap, gaining 17 points more than the previous season. However, ten Hag believes that the team is on the right path but still has a long way to go.

When asked about the team’s progress, the Dutch coach commented, “We are realizing that we are in the right direction, but we are not there yet. There’s still a long way to go. But I also see that there’s potential in this team and in individual players.”

This is indeed a clear signal that under ten Hag’s management, Manchester United is gearing up for bigger challenges.

Ten Hag’s Approach to Team Selection

The debate around team selection always holds relevance in the Premier League scenario. Yet, ten Hag demonstrates a distinct approach, viewing his team as a collective rather than focusing on the performances of individual players.

In his own words, “During the whole season, I never talked about 11 players. I talked about the squad. I think on several positions, the difference is not that huge.” This statement underscores ten Hag’s emphasis on the importance of every squad member, signalling his unique style of management that distinguishes him in the Premier League.

Manchester United’s Optimistic Future

The much-anticipated face-off against Manchester City is already sending waves across the Premier League landscape. United’s victory against them in January serves as a testament to their growing prowess. Ten Hag certainly carries a palpable sense of confidence going into this game.

“I think you always have a chance in football. The history shows how we beat them in January,” says ten Hag. “These players know when they play at their levels, they can compete.”

For Manchester United, the upcoming match against Manchester City isn’t just a game; it’s a chance to prove their mettle. And with ten Hag at the helm, they seem prepared to seize every opportunity that comes their way.

In conclusion, Erik ten Hag’s arrival has heralded a new era for Manchester United in the Premier League. His fresh take on team management, strategic acumen, and unwavering belief in his squad’s potential has already made a visible impact. It’s clear that under his leadership, Manchester United is poised for many promising triumphs. Starting perhaps with next weeks FA Cup Final at Wembley?