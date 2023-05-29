Liverpool in Transfer Talks for Top Barcelona Ace

Liverpool After Barcelona’s Defender, Jules Kounde?

Liverpool’s Premier League journey last season concluded with an unsettling defensive display that allowed Southampton, a relegated side, to net four against them. While Liverpool enjoyed a third-place ranking for their attack, the defence, unfortunately, was positioned seventh, directly contributing to their failure to break into the top four.

To enhance their backline, Liverpool are reportedly setting their sights on Barcelona’s Jules Kounde. This intel comes from Spanish media outlet, Nacional, who report on Liverpool’s bid for the French defender. Kounde’s desire to leave, despite Xavi’s wish to retain him at Barcelona, further piques Liverpool’s interest.

The Making of Kounde

Kounde caught the football world’s attention with his performances at Sevilla, where he played as a central defender. His contributions to France’s Nations League triumph two years ago consolidated his reputation. Notably, Kounde declined Chelsea’s interest to join Barcelona where he was deployed at right-back by coach Xavi, a departure from his familiar central defensive role.

Barcelona’s defence, with Kounde as a key element, has managed to concede just 18 goals in 37 league games this season. His Nou Camp tenure began with a transfer fee north of 50 million euros, and according to Catalan sources, the club isn’t keen on letting him go for less than 80 million euros (£69.5m).

Despite Xavi’s preference for Christensen over Kounde, the latter demonstrated his capabilities in the centre-back position against Mallorca. Kounde’s versatility, which saw him play as a right-back for France in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, could potentially solve some of the defensive issues Liverpool faces under Klopp.

The question remains: should Liverpool secure the signature of Kounde? Given his proven abilities and versatility, Kounde’s addition could potentially bolster Liverpool’s defence.