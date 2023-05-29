Emotional Farewell Fuels Liverpool Transfer Rumours

Liverpool Awaits: Alexis Mac Allister Set to Depart Brighton?

As the final whistle blew at Villa Park, Brighton’s star man, Alexis Mac Allister, could no longer contain his emotions. His tears, as poignant as they were telling, signalled what is likely to be his last match for the Seagulls. Brighton, having secured a respectable sixth place, endured a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, subsequently delivering their opposition a Europa Conference League berth.

Despite the loss, Brighton, under the guidance of manager Roberto De Zerbi, concluded an unprecedented season with numerous high points. However, the imminent departure of Mac Allister serves as a stark reminder of Brighton’s strategy – to nurture and subsequently sell their stellar performers at the right valuation.

Alexis Mac Allister was reduced to tears at the end of the Brighton game today. 😢 pic.twitter.com/P4xq4ByxTg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 28, 2023

Anfield Beckons for Mac Allister

The Argentine prodigy’s heartfelt applause towards the loyal travelling Brighton fans, and comforting exchanges with manager De Zerbi and skipper Lewis Dunk, hinted at a bittersweet parting. Reports from TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul suggest that Anfield is set to be his new stomping ground, as he and his father are apparently “finalising” a £60.8m (€70 million) transfer to Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister jugó más de 120 partidos en Brighton. Hizo 20 goles. Se clasificó a la Europe League por primera vez en su historia. Pasó tres años de su carrera allá. Creció como jugador y llegó a ser campeón Mundial.

Lo espera Anfield Road. pic.twitter.com/N6lAWteE7X — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) May 28, 2023

De Zerbi, in the post-match fallout, barely concealed the impending Liverpool move for Mac Allister.

De Zerbi “Yes, I think it can be the last game for Alexis and Moises Caicedo.”

As he expressed a mix of regret and pride in losing two key members of his squad.

Commendation from the Brighton Boss

The Brighton manager further praised Mac Allister, stating, “People believe Alexis is a fantastic player, but as a man he is better than the player.”

This statement echoes the sentiment that the departure of Mac Allister, alongside Moises Caicedo, will be a loss both on and off the pitch. Yet, De Zerbi recognises their desire and capability to perform on a grander stage, at clubs with higher prestige and more significant competitions.

Liverpool, poised to welcome Mac Allister as their first summer signing, is expected to secure him on a five-year contract worth roughly £100,000 per week. The deal will likely include an additional 12-month option. Jurgen Klopp, the Reds’ manager, has expressed his anticipation for a “really busy period,” signifying Liverpool’s ambition to bolster their squad ahead of the next season.

In summary, Alexis Mac Allister’s imminent move from Brighton to Liverpool exemplifies a player’s journey towards greener pastures, while underlining Brighton’s impressive ability to develop and sell top-tier talent. As Anfield awaits, one thing is certain: the Seagulls will sorely miss their Argentine maestro.