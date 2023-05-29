Kulusevski’s Future at Spurs Hangs in the Balance

Kulusevski Expresses Doubts Over Spurs Return

According to a report from 90min, Dejan Kulusevski, currently on loan to Tottenham Hotspur from Juventus, has voiced uncertainty regarding his future with the North London club. Following the conclusion of his 18-month loan deal, which has been in effect since January 2022, the Swedish forward is unsure whether he will be back in the white and navy blue kit.

Kulusevski had previously been linked with a permanent move to Tottenham, with reports suggesting a £30m deal could have been on the table had Spurs secured a UEFA Champions League spot. However, Spurs failed to qualify, finishing eighth in the Premier League, which meant no obligation for them to sign the player on a permanent basis was triggered.

Uncertainty Fuels Rumours Over Swede’s Spurs Tenure

The ambiguity surrounding Kulusevski’s situation has fueled rumours about the player’s future, marking a contrast from the previous consensus that a long-term deal with Tottenham was a given. In the wake of his last game – a 4-1 victory against relegated Leeds United – before his slated return to Juventus, Kulusevski commented on his future prospects.

“I don’t know, honestly, we will see,” Kulusevski revealed.

“I am just focused on the pitch, I tried to do as good as I can and now of course it’s time to speak with the club.”

Kulusevski’s Impressive Performance Amidst Injury Setbacks

Despite facing injury setbacks, including a thigh injury which ruled him out of 10 games this season, Kulusevski’s performances have generally impressed during his time at Tottenham. The 23-year-old has made 57 appearances in all competitions, netting seven goals and providing 16 assists. His talent shone brightly during the tail-end of the 2021/22 season, where he, alongside Harry Kane, was considered one of the club’s standout players, having scored five and assisted eight in just 18 matches.

With the winds of change blowing around White Hart Lane, Tottenham and Juventus, as well as Kulusevski himself, have a crucial decision to make about the future of this promising player.