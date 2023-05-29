Could Graham Potter Be the Next Crystal Palace Manager?

Palace Pursuing Potter: Graham Potter Set for Premier League Return?

Crystal Palace in Talks with Ex-Chelsea Manager Graham Potter

As revealed by Football Transfers, Graham Potter, the former gaffer of Chelsea, might soon find himself barking orders from the Crystal Palace dugout, succeeding Roy Hodgson. A scoop from the French portal, Foot Mercato, divulges that discussions are already underway, merely two months after Potter’s departure from Stamford Bridge.

Potter’s Path Post-Chelsea: Palace or Ligue 1?

While Crystal Palace has been manager-hunting since Patrick Vieira’s mid-season dismissal and Hodgson’s interim appointment, there’s also chatter linking Potter to French side Nice. But could the lure of a Premier League comeback with Palace, a side blessed with talents like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, be too tantalising to resist?

There’s an interesting wrinkle, though. Potter’s managerial history includes a stint at Brighton, Palace’s key rivals. This fact might raise a few eyebrows among the Eagles’ faithful.

Graham Potter’s tenure at Chelsea, although short-lived, was marked with more triumphs than heartaches. Despite a rocky journey, his positive record stood out – 12 victories in 31 fixtures compared to 11 losses. Here’s a brief look at his Blues’ track record:

Graham Potter at Chelsea:

Matches: 31

Wins: 12

Draws: 8

Losses: 11

Goals For: 33

Goals Against: 31

Win %: 38.7%

Chelsea found the back of the net 33 times and conceded 31 under Potter’s watch. His early days were particularly promising, with 13 goals and five wins in the initial six matches. But the ship began to wobble soon, culminating in a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on April 1, which turned out to be Potter’s swansong at Stamford Bridge.

Will Potter Polish the Palace?

The key question remains: Can Potter tap into the potential of the talented yet inconsistent Palace squad? It’s a tantalising prospect that makes this a must-watch space for both the Eagles’ fans and football enthusiasts alike. Despite his Brighton past and a rocky ride at Chelsea, Potter’s impressive overall track record may just be the secret ingredient Crystal Palace needs to fly high in the Premier League.