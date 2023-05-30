Liverpool FC Confirms New Sporting Director

Liverpool Announce Jorg Schmadtke as Sporting Director

Liverpool FC has officially confirmed that Jorg Schmadtke will take the reins as the club’s Sporting Director. The news comes from the official LFC website and is the first appointment ahead of what many Reds fans anticipate as a massive Summer for their club.

A Cursory Look at Jorg Schmadtke

With an impressive CV, Jorg Schmadtke, a native of Germany and former professional goalkeeper, is set to join the Anfield outfit. After nearly 300 appearances for clubs such as Fortuna Dusseldorf, Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen, and Borussia Monchengladbach, Schmadtke transitioned into management roles at Cologne, Hannover, and Alemannia Aachen. His last stint was a four-year spell with Bundesliga club, Wolfsburg.

Schmadtke is expected to start his tenure on June 1, pending successful completion of work permit formalities. He succeeds Julian Ward, who after a decade-long association with the club, will part ways this summer.

Julian Ward’s trajectory at Liverpool saw him rise from being a member of the recruitment and scouting team in 2012, to the sporting director’s role following the 2021-22 season. He also served as the loan pathways and football partnerships manager in between.

The Fenway Sports Group president, Mike Gordon, welcomed Schmadtke and acknowledged his experience:

“Firstly, I would like to welcome Jorg to Liverpool Football Club in the knowledge that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us.”

Schmadtke is expected to play a crucial role in supporting the football operations department and Jürgen Klopp. The appointment aligns with Liverpool’s commitment to consistent growth and development.

Gordon also acknowledged Julian Ward’s contribution: “At the same time as we welcome Jorg, we must also bid a fond farewell to Julian Ward, who has served us with unstinting diligence, fortitude and energy in a number of roles, the most recent one being sporting director. We wish Julian and his young family the very best for the future and thank him for everything he has done for Liverpool FC during the past 11 years.”