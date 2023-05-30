Premier League Titans Eye Mount in Summer Transfer Saga

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal vie for Mount

According to reports from The Telegraph, Mason Mount’s potential exit from Chelsea is stirring quite a fuss amongst Premier League titans, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s manager, has prioritised Mount as part of his audacious summer reformation plans at Old Trafford. Liverpool and Arsenal are also in the hunt for the dynamic midfielder, highlighting the magnitude of the competition to land him. Mount, however, remains undecided about his future. His current contract at Chelsea runs down in a year, and his move away from Stamford Bridge seems inevitable.

Ten Hag’s United Revolution

Following United’s 2-1 victory against Fulham at Old Trafford, concluding the Premier League season, Ten Hag implied his dissatisfaction about the lack of support in the winter transfer window. He emphasised the significance of investing to maintain a spot amongst the top four and compete for trophies in the demanding Premier League.

“We’ve seen in the winter. All the clubs around us made huge investments, we didn’t, but still we made it,” Ten Hag stated. It’s worth noting that United missed out on Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, who joined Liverpool for a substantial £37 million.

Ownership Uncertainty Clouds United’s Transfer Plans

Complications arise from the uncertainty surrounding United’s ownership, as The Glazers still waver between accepting bids from Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. The prolonged bidding process, now in its sixth month, raises concerns about its impact on United’s transfer ambitions.

Ten Hag’s Summer Wishlist

Striking reinforcements and a dynamic number eight are high on Ten Hag’s summer wishlist. Mason Mount fits the latter profile perfectly, potentially filling the void in United’s midfield. Chelsea’s 24-year-old midfielder has just one more year on his contract, and Chelsea aims to avoid a free exit next summer.

Mount’s transfer proceeds will constitute pure profit for Chelsea, which is essential considering their substantial expenditure under the new owners and the intention to supply Mauricio Pochettino, the incoming head coach, with substantial transfer funds.

Mount’s Emotional Farewell?

Mount participated in Chelsea’s traditional end-of-season lap of appreciation following the 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United. Unable to feature in the game due to fitness issues, his appearance on the pitch afterwards looked suspiciously like a farewell.

Mount’s potential move to United could deal a substantial blow to Liverpool, who have eyed him and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister for their summer restructure under Jurgen Klopp.