Newcastle United’s Guimaraes Unfazed by Barcelona’s Gaze

Newcastle United’s Star Midfielder: Guimaraes On Barcelona Radar

According to 90min, Newcastle United are making strides to secure the future of their influential midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, regardless of the attention he has garnered from European elites, including Barcelona. Since joining the Magpies in January 2022, Guimaraes has been a linchpin in the team’s transformation, helping propel them to a well-earned fourth position this season under Eddie Howe’s expert guidance.

Sources reveal Newcastle’s confident stand, brushing off concerns of losing their star player this summer despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Guimaraes Contract Extension

Amidst the swirling rumours, 90min reports that Guimaraes is content at St. James’ Park and has been engaging in discussions over an upgraded contract for several months. The club is optimistic about finalising this extension before the onset of the new season, further asserting their plans to hold onto the Brazilian talent.

Barcelona’s Transfer Strategy

Whilst it is well known that Barcelona are admirers of Guimaraes, he does not feature amongst their main targets in the forthcoming transfer window. Instead, the La Liga champions are projected to focus their resources elsewhere, given the financial magnitude required to broker such a deal.

Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City’s soon-to-be free agent, remains a crucial target, while Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad is earmarked as a potential successor to the outgoing club legend Sergio Busquets. Bernardo Silva is also on Xavi’s shortlist.

Barcelona’s financial resources are largely allocated for a bid to lure Lionel Messi back from Paris Saint-Germain. However, any decisive moves hinge on La Liga’s approval of Barcelona’s summer budget, prioritising Messi while also securing the funds for Gavi and Ronald Araujo’s new contracts.