Chelsea Sets Sights on Ugarte Amidst PSG Interest

Chelsea Steps Up to the Negotiating Plate

As per the latest reports from 90min, Chelsea have initiated conversations about the prospect of signing Manuel Ugarte, the talented Uruguayan midfielder from Sporting CP. A new figure in the centre of the pitch was high on the Chelsea priority list for the summer, long before Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival as the new manager. This decision, ratified officially on Monday, has now set the stage for Chelsea’s summer plans.

Chelsea’s talent scouting team, known for their comprehensive and diligent approach, has compiled an extensive list of potential targets. Sporting’s 22-year-old dynamo, Ugarte, has emerged as an enticing prospect, prompting the Blues to enter the negotiation ring for a possible deal.

Ugarte Caught in the Crosshairs

A formidable rival, Paris Saint-Germain, have also set its sights on the Uruguayan international. An agreement over personal terms has reportedly been reached, as The Ligue 1 Champions attempt to negotiate a payment plan to circumvent the hefty €60m release clause. While PSG’s pursuit of Ugarte seems to be marginally more advanced, Chelsea remains engaged in active discussions to potentially make Ugarte the first signing of the Pochettino era.

Ruben Amorim, Sporting’s manager, has recently voiced his concerns about retaining Ugarte, especially in the wake of Sporting’s failure to qualify for the upcoming Champions League season. Amorim stated:

“Obviously it’s difficult to keep players like him… It makes everything more difficult.”

Chelsea’s Midfield Overhaul

Chelsea’s midfield transformation is contingent upon the number of outgoing players this summer. Talks are in progress with N’Golo Kante, who is currently weighing his future options, whereas Mateo Kovacic, entering the final year of his contract, might be put on the market, with interest brewing amongst Premier League rivals.

Ugarte isn’t the only one on Chelsea’s radar. Declan Rice of West Ham United and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo are on the list, though their high price tags have also attracted the attention of England’s top clubs. Romeo Lavia from Southampton and Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach are also receiving admiring looks from Stamford Bridge, but much hinges on the amount of room that can be made available through player sales. It appears to be a busy summer for Pochettino’s Chelsea side.