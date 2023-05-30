€100m Dortmund Star Heads to Madrid: Unveiling Date Set

Bellingham Soon to Shine at the Bernabeu – A Done Deal?

England’s wunderkind, Jude Bellingham, is set to be officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player within the next fortnight, bringing to an end a high-profile chase by Europe’s footballing elite.

As reported by the transfer-centric sports journalist Nicolo Schira via Twitter, Bellingham will be joining Madrid’s ranks on a €100 million base transfer fee, agreed with his current club Borussia Dortmund.

Additional bonuses could see the overall price tag escalate further to at least €120m. Bellingham has committed his future to the Spanish titans, agreeing to a contract that will run till 2029.

Knee Concerns & Euro 2024

Despite these exciting developments, there’s a shadow of concern around Bellingham’s participation in England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers next month. A troublesome knee condition may necessitate surgery, although it has been clarified that this will not impact his highly anticipated move to Madrid or his presentation.

In recent weeks, Madrid established themselves as the frontrunners in the race to secure Bellingham’s signature, surging ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea and several other interested parties.

Liverpool, given their excellent rapport with the player and his family, had been touted as favourites earlier in the season. However, Madrid upped the ante, making the Borussia Dortmund sensation their top midfield target for 2023.

Reinventing the Madrid Midfield

Madrid’s pursuit of Bellingham is part of a strategic overhaul of their legendary midfield. With Casemiro having moved to Manchester United last summer, and both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos nearing the end of their contracts, Bellingham’s arrival will be crucial.

He is expected to form a formidable partnership with Aurelien Tchouameni, another standout performer who was snapped up by Madrid from Monaco last year for €100 million.

While Madrid have emerged victorious in the Bellingham saga, several other clubs expressed strong interest in the young dynamo. Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were all reportedly keen to bring him on board.

Bellingham was a standout performer at the 2022 World Cup, where he scored and assisted, earning plaudits as one of England’s best players.

Despite not managing to finish his Dortmund career with a Bundesliga title due to a final day 2-2 draw against Mainz, his performance at Dortmund left no doubt that he’s ready for the next big step.

Now, as Bellingham prepares for his Real Madrid presentation, the world watches in anticipation.