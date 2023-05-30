Fire Sale at Leicester: Premier League Clubs Ready to Pounce

Maddison Spearheads Impending Leicester Exodus

As reported by John Cross of the Daily Mirror, a seismic shift is on the horizon for Leicester City as star midfielder James Maddison is anticipated to head a 10-man exodus, following the club’s relegation to the Championship. Three Premier League outfits are reportedly lining up to sign the 26-year-old, who is valued at over £50m by the Foxes.

Maddison, a Fox in the Premier League’s Crosshairs

Maddison is set to be the first casualty of what could be described as a forced “fire sale”. Tottenham, Newcastle, and Arsenal have all been linked with the England international, who is believed to be available for around £40m due to his contract entering its final year.

Leicester’s top brass will be hoping that a bidding war ensues, further driving up the value of one of their most cherished assets. It’s a strategy born out of necessity, as they grapple with the financial fallout of their Premier League relegation.

A Buyers’ Market

The Foxes’ Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth, was spotted during Leicester’s recent defeat to Liverpool, fuelling speculation of Newcastle’s interest. Spurs also have their eyes set on Maddison, seeing him as a vital enhancement to their midfield.

Arsenal, however, are playing their cards closer to the chest. While they have expressed interest in the 26-year-old, their primary target remains West Ham’s Declan Rice. Unless they can offload some of their current squad, they may not move for Maddison.

Balancing the Books and Leicester’s Future

Leicester will face a difficult summer. Their relegation to the Championship will trigger a financial downturn, forcing a reshuffle of their player roster. This upheaval could potentially see Harvey Barnes and Wilfred Ndidi joining the exodus.

Additionally, seven Leicester players are heading towards the end of their contracts, including Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Papy Mendy, Ayoze Perez and Youri Tielemans. FA Cup hero, Tielemans, despite a dip in form, is expected to attract plenty of interest.

Srivaddhanaprabha Pledges to “Power the Recovery”

Club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has faced backlash in the wake of relegation. Amid a barrage of messages ranging from supportive to abusive, some fans have urged him to sell the club.

Despite the negativity, the chairman remains committed to the task at hand, stating:

“This responsibility that I continue to live is one of the greatest responsibilities in my life… I have received a massive number of messages from our fans – both positive and negative… we still have the same ambition for Leicester City that we had 13 years ago.”

He finished on a positive note, vowing to channel the support and constructive criticism to “power our recovery” and restore Leicester City’s Premier League status.