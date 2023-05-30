Chelsea Prodigy in Crystal Palace’s Summer Sights?

Eagles Eye Chelsea Young Gun, Lewis Hall

Lewis Hall in Crystal Palace’s Line of Sight

Simon Jones of the Daily Mail reports that Crystal Palace have set their sights on Lewis Hall, Chelsea’s acclaimed youngster, following his exemplary performances as left-back in the recent games. The Palace management seems keen to explore a summer loan agreement for the teenage sensation.

Hall’s Rise to Prominence at Chelsea

Crowned as the academy player of the year by Chelsea just this Sunday, Lewis Hall, the 18-year-old prodigy, has been showcasing his capabilities as a formidable left-back under the careful watch of Frank Lampard. Despite his impressive run, the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino could mean that Hall’s opportunities might become scarce.

In light of this, Crystal Palace appear to be preparing a potential loan agreement for Hall during the summer.

Hall took the Premier League by storm this season, debuting in the senior team and marking nine appearances. His undeniable prowess was on full display as he consecutively started four matches, only to miss out on the final game against Brighton.

Historical Transfer Relations

It’s worth noting that the Eagles have a history of capitalising on the Chelsea talent pool. They notably benefited from Conor Gallagher’s loan spell during the 2021-22 season, where he undoubtedly impressed in the Palace jersey.

Revamp at Crystal Palace

In the meantime, Crystal Palace is reportedly closing in on an agreement with Jefferson Lerma, Bournemouth’s out-of-contract midfielder. Additionally, discussions for a move involving Flamengo’s Brazilian winger Matheus Franca are in progress. The club also communicated to James McArthur, a long-standing member of the squad, that he can seek opportunities elsewhere after nine years of service. Luka Milivojevic is expected to follow suit.