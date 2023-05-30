Barcelona and Liverpool Set Sights on Newcastle’s Midfield Star

Bruno Guimarães: Barcelona and Liverpool’s Radar Pings Newcastle’s Midfield Ace

Bruno Guimarães: The Cream of Newcastle’s Crop

It’s hardly surprising that Bruno Guimarães has caught the attention of footballing titans such as Barcelona and Liverpool. After all, the Brazilian has been a revelation in the midfield for Newcastle since his arrival for €40 million just over a year ago. This development comes via Brazil’s GOAL outlet.

Newcastle have recognised Guimarães’s contributions to their successful campaign, especially their berth in the forthcoming UEFA Champions League season. In a bid to keep him at St. James Park, the Magpies are set to offer a lucrative new contract, positioning Guimarães among the Premier League’s top five earners.

Despite their interest, Liverpool and Barcelona will find enticing Guimarães away from Newcastle a tricky proposition. The player’s representatives have informed Newcastle about the two clubs’ intent, but there’s a strong feeling that Guimarães, content with his career trajectory, is more likely to favour a contract renewal over a high-profile move.

Numbers That Speak for Themselves

In the past season, the Brazilian has clocked up 3,223 minutes over 40 matches. His performances, producing five goals and the same number of assists, underline his status as one of the Magpies’ main men.

This isn’t the first time Guimarães has attracted glances from top clubs. Chelsea and Real Madrid previously made enquiries, but didn’t go as far as to make a formal approach. It appears, for now, that Guimarães’ future continues to lie in Newcastle, yet his continued rise may soon make him an irresistible proposition for football’s elite.