Liverpool Could Welcome Bundesliga Star: Who Could It Be?

Klopp Eyeing Major Summer Squad Reconstruction; Benjamin Pavard In Focus

Jurgen Klopp has a blueprint ready for a significant squad reshuffle this summer, having confirmed the exit of four key players from Anfield.

A notable name on Klopp’s target list is Benjamin Pavard, the French international who has been a cornerstone of Bayern Munich’s recent dominance. Having spent four seasons with the German champions, Pavard was instrumental in securing a series of triumphs, notably the 2019/20 Champions League and a clutch of Bundesliga titles.

However, the 27-year-old World Cup winner’s future has been a subject of fervent discussions due to some recent developments in the Bayern setup.

Bayern Munich’s Shakeup Stokes Pavard’s Exit Talks

The leadership transition in Bayern, featuring the mid-season sacking of manager Julian Nagelsmann and subsequent appointment of Thomas Tuchel, and the sudden exit of CEO Oliver Kahn, has added fuel to the rumours of Pavard’s imminent departure.

It is understood that Liverpool have been one of the clubs making enquiries about the versatile defender, capable of playing both as a centre-back and a full-back. Klopp’s known intentions of bolstering his squad further intensify the plausibility of Pavard’s addition.

This possibility is further strengthened as Kicker, the German publication, reports that Pavard has made clear his intention to leave Bayern. With just a year left on his contract, the Munich side may decide to part ways and capitalise now instead of facing the prospect of a free transfer next year.

Liverpool’s Champions League Hiccup Could Play a Role

Liverpool’s failure to secure a Champions League spot for the 2023/24 season, after a disappointing fifth-place finish, could potentially impact the English club’s chances of landing Pavard.

Apart from Pavard, Klopp has shown interest in Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch, who hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since his move from Ajax. Liverpool’s failure to land Jude Bellingham has further amplified the club’s interest in the Dutch international.

Liverpool are also reported to be in pursuit of Brighton’s Mac Allister and Sporting CP’s Manuel Ugarte, as they prepare for several exits. The Southampton clash, which ended in a 4-4 draw, marked the final appearances for Roberto Firmino, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Naby Keita, who has been out injured for the most part, and young talent Fabio Carvalho are also anticipated to leave.

A transformative summer awaits Liverpool, as Klopp seeks to rejuvenate the squad with fresh faces and talents. Amidst this flurry of changes, Pavard’s potential arrival could prove instrumental in shaping Liverpool’s new era.