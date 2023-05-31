LFC Move on the Cards for Gladbach Midfield Dynamo?

Liverpool Eyeing Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone

Liverpool are reportedly entering discussions with Borussia Monchengladbach, signifying their interest in midfielder Manu Kone. According to BILD, a reputable German publication, the Anfield club is turning its attention towards Kone as they gear up for the summer transfer window.

Kone has cemented his place in the Gladbach midfield, impressing spectators with his dogged and combative style on the pitch. With the impending exits of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita this summer, Liverpool’s need for midfield reinforcements becomes evident. Kone, the French international, appears to be the type of player Liverpool could use.

Liverpool’s Deep Interest in Kone

BILD assert that Liverpool’s pursuit of Kone isn’t a casual flirtation, particularly considering the recent pricing out from a move for Jude Bellingham. However, Gladbach has set the starting point for discussions around the sum of €40-45m (£34-38m).

Kone’s shift from Toulouse to the Foals in 2021 for a fee of €9m (£8m) wasn’t smooth, with Gladbach finishing a disappointing 10th. Despite the club’s setback, Kone appears ready for a potential high-profile move.

The Merseyside club’s search for midfield reinforcements is not restricted to Kone alone. Alexis Mac Allister is another name that has been linked with Liverpool. As such, Liverpool’s activity in the summer transfer market is one to keep an eye on.