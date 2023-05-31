Chelsea Attacker Could Swap London for Turin

Pulisic’s London Story: The Future is Now Turin

In the sprawling, frenetic world of football transfers, it seems Juventus are circling in, ready to swoop down for Chelsea’s American star, Christian Pulisic. The talented forward’s tenure at Stamford Bridge has been marked by both glittering highs and frustrating lows, culminating in a season that has lacked the lustre one would expect from a player of his calibre. The Old Lady, helmed by the astute Massimiliano Allegri, is tipped to be the frontrunner in securing Pulisic’s services in a projected £25 million deal.

The Stamford Bridge Struggle

Pulisic’s Chelsea story has been less than a fairytale, a tale characterised by flashes of brilliance blunted by injuries and the struggle to secure a regular starting place. Since his grand £72 million arrival from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019, he’s had to jostle for a spot amidst a wealth of talent.

The previous season epitomised his Chelsea struggle, with just one goal and a pair of assists in his 30 appearances. Out of those 30 appearances, Pulisic was on the starting XI for a mere eight Premier League games, a clear indication of his dwindling favour at the club.

Chelsea fans had the bittersweet experience of watching him replace Noni Madueke in the closing minutes of their final game of the season. The change was met with jeers from some quarters of the home support, perhaps a symbol of their frustration with his underwhelming performances.

The Promise of Past Glories

Despite a troublesome season, it’s worth remembering Pulisic’s essential role in Chelsea’s Champions League success two years prior. Coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Porto final, he showed what he was truly capable of. He netted a crucial goal in the first leg of the semifinal against Real Madrid and later set up Mason Mount to solidify their lead in the return game.

Pulisic’s Potential New Turin Home

Juventus’ interest in Pulisic, as reported by Kate McGreavy in The Daily Mail, comes despite their own challenges. The Bianconeri could potentially face exclusion from the Champions League next season due to a 10-point deduction, an issue still pending appeal.

A possible move to Turin for Pulisic is interesting. For Juventus, it’s a chance to infuse their squad with a proven talent who might just need a change of scenery to rekindle his form. For Pulisic, it’s an opportunity to start afresh, far from the pressures of the Premier League and the shadows of Stamford Bridge.

With just a year left on his Chelsea contract, the clock is ticking. The risk of losing him for free next summer looms large for the Blues, adding another layer of intrigue to this developing transfer saga. As we move towards the summer transfer window, the question is not just where Christian Pulisic will land, but whether a new home can reignite the magic of this undoubtedly talented player.