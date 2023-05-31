Premier League Strikes Blow Against Illegal Streaming

Premier League’s Epic Battle Against Illicit Streaming: TV Fraud Syndicate Sentenced

Welcome to the shadowy world of illegally streamed football, a world where the Premier League’s nail-biting drama is exploited by fraudsters for their gain. Five men have recently been sentenced for orchestrating a nefarious operation, dealing a significant blow to this underbelly of the beautiful game.

A Blackout Exploited for Illegitimate Gain

Over a five-year period, the gang successfully navigated the long-standing ‘blackout’ rules surrounding UK broadcasting. These rules, which see a ban on domestic football matches being televised between 14:45 and 17:15 on Saturdays, were deliberately put in place to encourage fans to attend games across all tiers of the football pyramid. But our culprits saw an opportunity for mischief, spinning the blackout into a goldmine.

This illicit service, known as Flawless TV, brazenly boasted their exploitation of the blackout rules. They raked in a staggering £7.2m from an estimated 50,000 subscribers between 2016 and 2021, according to information disclosed by the Premier League.

David Groome, the prosecutor, revealed in court that the gang openly admitted that the blackout rules were “good for business”, making up around 80% of their subscriber base. These fans could tune into those elusive ‘3pm kick-off’ matches, matches that, until now, were the preserve of international broadcasters alone.

The Mechanics of Fraud

The convicts masterfully repurposed feeds from broadcasters across the globe – from Qatar to Canada, the US to Australia – and relayed them to their subscribers a few heartbeats later. A suite of sophisticated apps delivered the matches, alongside other content, straight to phones and smart TVs across the country. Customers selected their preferred matches from an all-too-authentic-looking on-screen programme guide.

The individuals behind the scheme pocketed quite a sum from their fraudulent venture. One member, Gould, personally amassed over £1.7m, a startling testament to the scale of this operation.

Ironically, whilst Premier League matches are broadcast live across the world, the same cannot be said for UK audiences. “The Premier League is on our doorstep and yet we have the least amount of access to that football,” comments YouTuber Daniel Bradley, also known as FPL Mate.

The prohibitive costs of legal streaming services exacerbate this problem. For instance, a subscription to Sky, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime would typically set a fan back by around £80 a month, significantly more than the £10 demanded by Flawless. This scenario creates a fertile ground for illegal streaming operations to thrive, and they have done, with nearly four million people in the UK using unlawful sources to watch live sport last year.

The Fight Against TV Fraud: The War Rages On

The Federation Against Copyright Theft, employed by the Premier League to enforce its copyright over football content, has a monumental task at hand. In their efforts to deter these fraudsters, the Premier League managed to take down 590,000 illegal streams in 2021 alone. Nevertheless, this remains a cat-and-mouse game. When Flawless was disbanded, other similar services sprang up quickly to fill the void.

Nevertheless, the Premier League is undeterred. “We will continue to protect our rights and our fans by investigating and prosecuting illegal operators at all levels,” promises the league’s general counsel, Kevin Plumb. It’s a vital mission, protecting the financial contributions that enable the entire football pyramid to function.

The Verdict

BBC News has reported that the Flawless gang has been sentenced, marking a rare victory for private prosecution by the Premier League. Although unlikely, the question now is whether any action will be taken against the Flawless subscribers whose personal information is now in the hands of investigators.

As the investigation into the gang continues, the Premier League’s pursuit of other illegal streaming operators remains relentless. The war is far from over, but every battle won is a step closer to safeguarding our cherished Premier League from the clutches of TV fraud.