Saudi Arabian Windfall: Benzema Ponders €400 Million Offer

Benzema Contemplates a Shift from Madrid Amid a High-Stakes Saudi Offer

Renowned French footballer Karim Benzema faces a challenging decision over his future with Real Madrid, courtesy of a high-profile offer from Saudi Arabia. This update emerges from ESPN‘s Julien Laurens.

A Potential €400 Million Contract

At the age of 35, Benzema has been offered an eye-watering two-year contract worth €400 million back in January. It’s the same financial deal that Cristiano Ronaldo embraced when he moved to Al Nassr after his tenure at Manchester United. Such an offer is undoubtedly an enticement for Benzema, despite being a significant player in Madrid’s illustrious history.

Reports suggest that earlier this month, Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, had an agreement in place with Madrid to extend his stay for another year. However, the current unfolding situation has nudged him towards reconsidering this remarkable Saudi offer.

Madrid’s Dismal 2022-23 Season

Real Madrid has had a disappointing 2022-23 season, struggling to challenge Barcelona for the LaLiga title and prematurely exiting the Champions League, courtesy of a severe defeat to Manchester City in the semi-finals. Such disappointments may sway Benzema towards a new direction.

Adding to the tumultuous season, Benzema has grappled with multiple health issues, sidelining him for the 2022 World Cup where France ended as runners-up. These fitness concerns may also factor into his decision-making process.

Possible Reunion in Riyadh

While Benzema cherishes his 11-year stay at Bernabeu and is keen to continue, the Saudi Arabian opportunity poses a significant draw. Notably, the prospect of uniting with his former Madrid teammate Ronaldo in Riyadh adds a layer of allure.

It’s worth noting that the Saudi Pro League isn’t limiting its ambition to Benzema. Other footballing stalwarts like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba are also in their sights as they strive to raise their international profile.