Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu Open to Premier League Move?

Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu Ponders a Lucrative Move to the Premier League

Orkun Kokcu, the 22-year-old midfield maestro and captain of Feyenoord, has expressed his openness towards a lucrative transfer amidst interest from various Premier League clubs.

Having played an instrumental role in Feyenoord’s triumphant Eredivisie campaign under Arne Slot, Kokcu has undoubtedly sparked the attention of clubs further afield. As reported by FOOTBALL TRANSFERS, his Expected Transfer Value (xTV) has made a meteoric ascent, reaching a cool €22.9 million.

A dazzling season from the young midfielder has led to repeated links with several Premier League clubs. As has been reported, Liverpool were eyeing Kokcu as an alternate option to Alexis Mac Allister. However, the latter seems destined for Anfield presently.

Equally intrigued by the Feyenoord captain’s prowess are the Premier League’s runners-up, Arsenal. According to various media reports, the Gunners have been showing strong interest in the player. Not to be left out, north London rivals Tottenham have also joined the fray, a factor influenced by Slot, who was heavily tipped to take up the managerial role at Spurs before eventually deciding to remain at Feyenoord.

Orkun Kokcu Shares His Thoughts on Potential Transfer

Kokcu, who was recently honoured as Eredivisie’s Player of the Year, expressed his thoughts on the prospect of moving on from Feyenoord. Speaking to De Telegraaf, he said, “If I could take another step [in my career], it would be nice.” He went on to explain that it would be particularly ‘nice’ if his departure could secure Feyenoord a hefty transfer fee.

The Dutch-born Turkish international, who last year had reportedly expressed a desire to leave, now seems fairly content as Feyenoord’s captain and doesn’t dwell too much on a potential transfer. However, he hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of a move.

Kokcu’s brilliance was key in Feyenoord’s Eredivisie success, contributing eight goals and three assists. With the continued presence of Slot, the Dutch powerhouse could aim to improve their performance in European competition next term, following a quarter-final exit to Roma, under Jose Mourinho, this season.