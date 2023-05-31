United Eye Diogo Costa as De Gea’s Old Trafford Future Uncertain?

Diogo Costa on Manchester United’s Radar as De Gea’s Future Hangs in Balance

Manchester United’s goalkeeping dynamics might be heading for a sea change with FC Porto’s Diogo Costa poised for an imminent move.

United Eyes Portugal’s Rising Star

This development comes in the backdrop of Erik ten Hag, mulling over the future of the club’s long-serving goalkeeper David de Gea. Costa, 23, a shining talent in Liga Nos, has reportedly caught the attention of several Premier League teams including United and Chelsea. This after an impressive season with 16 clean sheets out of 33 games and a frugal concession of 22 goals.

As reported by A BOLA, Costa’s departure from FC Porto seems imminent, despite having four more years on his contract. The reported £65 million release clause could be the key that facilitates his exit from the Portuguese club.

Mendes’ Midas Touch in Transfers

Costa’s agent, Jorge Mendes, known for his Midas touch in transferring big-name stars from Portugal to England, might be the driving force behind the move. Mendes has a roster of clients who have successfully transitioned to the Premier League, including Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes and Darwin Nunez, making Costa’s impending move to England highly plausible.

Given the existing association of Portuguese talents like Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot with Manchester United, Costa’s potential move to the Red Devils is not too far-fetched.

In his 108-appearance run with FC Porto, Costa has been instrumental in the club winning two league titles, further establishing his standing with 10 caps for the national team. This explains why Manchester United might be keen on bringing this young goalkeeper on board.

Ten Hag’s Keeper Conundrum

The news of Costa’s likely move comes hot on the heels of Ten Hag refusing to confirm De Gea’s status as the first-choice goalkeeper, even if the Spaniard were to renew his contract which expires next month. Despite expressing a desire to retain the experienced custodian, Ten Hag is keen on fostering competition within the squad.

“I will not say he’ll [De Gea] always be my No.1 because, in a club like Manchester United, there must be competition in all positions. You can’t do it with 11 players. It is impossible. You need double positions,” Ten Hag told The Times.

While De Gea has had a commendable season with 17 clean sheets in the Premier League, earning him the Golden Glove for the second time, his position in United’s goalkeeping lineup is far from secure. Dean Henderson is rumoured to be exiting for Nottingham Forest, while David Raya is also on United’s radar.

Costa’s addition to the mix would certainly be a key factor in redefining Manchester United’s goalkeeping landscape in the coming season. Ten Hag’s firm belief in internal competition might see the famed Red Devils undergoing a goalkeeping makeover this summer.