Postecoglou on Tottenham’s Radar: Will He Leave Celtic For Spurs?

Spurs Chase For Celtic’s Postecoglou Intensifies

Tottenham Hotspur’s efforts to secure Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou are set to escalate in the coming week, inspired by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s newfound appreciation for the Australian boss. Following a disappointing series of snubs from top-choice candidates in their quest for a new first-team manager post-Antonio Conte’s abrupt departure, the North London team may finally be about to turn the corner.

The Appeal of Ange

Despite several fruitless negotiations, most recently highlighted by Arne Slot’s renewed commitment to Feyenoord, Tottenham’s hopes of securing a worthy replacement for Conte have been reignited. The catalyst for this rejuvenated pursuit is none other than Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou. Notably, Postecoglou has freshly celebrated victory in the Scottish Premiership, cementing his place among the esteemed football management.

The Evening Standard suggest that Levy’s interest in Postecoglou is far from casual; there is a genuine intent to engage in progressive discussions. Additionally, Levy’s prospective chief football officer, fellow Aussie Scott Munn, has an established relationship with Postecoglou and is a known advocate for the coach.

Scott Munn: A Vital Link?

Recently, Tottenham announced that Munn, a veteran CEO of City Football Group in China and Melbourne City FC, is set to join the club’s Board. He will oversee all footballing departments, following a review initiated by Levy upon the publication of the club’s financial statements.

Interestingly, Munn’s former tenure with Melbourne City FC, rivals to Melbourne Victory where Postecoglou spent a noteworthy year before leading the Australian national team, might add a twist to this tale.

Postecoglou’s Journey to Success

The 57-year-old Postecoglou boasts a notable career arc that spans Australia, Japan, and finally, Scotland’s Celtic, where he assumed the helm in June 2021. His reign at Celtic has already seen the team securing back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles, with their latest triumph achieved via a resounding 5-0 rout of Aberdeen.

Contrary to the current focus on Postecoglou, Tottenham’s initial managerial wishlist didn’t place the Australian coach at the forefront. Talks were held with luminaries such as Vincent Kompany, Xabi Alonso, and Arne Slot. All three, however, elected to remain with their current clubs, leading to an evolving strategy.

Former Spurs striker Peter Crouch voiced his criticism on the club’s faltering search for a manager, branding it an ’embarrassment’. As he said, ‘They’ve had so many people in the running and then ruling themselves out, it’s become a little bit of an embarrassment to Tottenham.’ Yet, he acknowledges that Postecoglou seems to be the preferred candidate for now, although he personally had expected Roberto De Zerbi.

Thus, the unfolding saga of Tottenham’s managerial hunt continues, with the spotlight now firmly trained on Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou. As the North Londoners step up their pursuit, only time will tell whether this chase concludes in success.