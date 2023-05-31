Man Utd in Pole Position as Neymar Snubs Saudi Mega Money

Neymar Dismisses Saudi Millions – Man Utd Move On The Cards?

It’s no secret that Neymar’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been under scrutiny too late. Reports from Footmercato, a reputable French media outlet, shed light on Neymar’s situation. It seems the Brazilian virtuoso may very well be parting ways with the Parisian giants this Summer. PSG appear amenable to this, given Neymar’s frequent injury woes. Additionally, with Lionel Messi’s departure, PSG seek a change in their forward line, with less emphasis on flair and more on discipline.

However, the one sticking point that could complicate matters is Neymar’s exorbitant wages.

Manchester United Switch Possible?

At one stage, it was rumoured that Manchester United was in discussions with Neymar. Those whispers were quickly dismissed due to the Glazers’ hesitation to fund such an extravagant acquisition. But with ongoing speculations of a Qatari takeover at Old Trafford, Neymar’s move to the Red Devils isn’t entirely out of the question.

Neymar Spurns Saudi Overtures

The Saudi Pro League tried to capitalise on the situation and make a move for Neymar. They envisaged a stellar lineup with Neymar joining forces with Ronaldo and possibly even Messi and Benzema. Yet, Neymar wasn’t biting.

The Brazilian magician, according to Footmercato, has firmly rebuffed the Saudi league’s advances. He’s left them standing at the doorstep, their enticing €400 million-per-year offer notwithstanding.

Neymar’s compass seems set on one of two directions: either he stays with PSG, or he moves to Manchester United. The reason? His cordial ties with Qatar have him favouring the Old Trafford side over the Saudis.

Neymar’s PSG Troubles Continue

Neymar’s relationship with PSG continues to be fraught. His absence at PSG’s title celebration and subsequent appearance at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, where he was spotted with Tom Holland, caused quite a stir. His late-night poker adventures only fanned the flames. Such instances, coupled with the PSG faithful’s discontent, only strengthen the argument for Neymar’s departure from the French capital.

With all these elements in play, Neymar’s next move promises to be a riveting spectacle for football fans and critics alike. But for now, it seems Manchester United have the upper hand in the Neymar saga.