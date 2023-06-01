Mason Mount Nearing Agreement with Manchester United

Mason Mount: Manchester United Bound?

Reported by TalkSport: Chelsea Ace Mount Nears United Move

Mason Mount, the gem of Chelsea, is inching towards donning the Manchester United jersey. He’s reached a personal agreement with the Red Devils, sources close to TalkSport reveal. Just a week ago, the buzz about United’s keen interest in securing the services of Mount was echoing around Old Trafford. While the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool expressed their interest, it seems the England international has set his compass pointing towards United.

A Priority Signing for United: Mount in the Crosshairs

Erik ten Hag, the man at United’s helm, is eager to seal the deal for Mount and bring him to Manchester. According to reports from The Telegraph, Ten Hag has prioritised Mount for the summer’s transfer window, coupled with his desire to bring on board a new striker, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane at the top of his list.

Chelsea, facing Mount’s contract expiration in 2024, appear open to let the midfielder walk away. With the price tag currently sitting around £80million, United exude confidence about negotiating a more favourable fee.

Mount’s Emotional Stamford Bridge Farewell

An academy graduate, Mount shared an emotional moment with fellow teammate Ben Chilwell after their recent 1-1 draw against Newcastle. It was an emotive scene as Mount applauded the devoted Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge, marking a bittersweet farewell.

Mount’s last appearance this season was a brief one, with only 13 minutes on the pitch during the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on April 18. Despite being sidelined due to a pelvic injury, it hasn’t deterred United from chasing after his signature.

United’s Strengthening Push & Chelsea’s Shake-Up

In an appeal for more reinforcements, Ten Hag pressed the United board to bring in “better players”. This development, coupled with the contract extension of full-back Diogo Dalot, spells good news for United ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are preparing to offload several big names. Mateo Kovacic, for instance, has been given the green light to discuss terms with Manchester City. Positive talks have already occurred between Kovacic and the Citizens. N’Golo Kante, a World Cup winner, is another worry for Chelsea fans as he hasn’t agreed on a new contract yet, sparking fears of an imminent exit. Chelsea have started the search for potential replacements, with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte emerging as primary targets.