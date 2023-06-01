Thiago Silva Keen on Upholding Legacy in Pochettino’s Era

Chelsea’s Silva Keen on Supporting Pochettino’s Revamp, Despite Pending Centre-Back Clearance

Thiago Silva, Pledging Loyalty to Chelsea

Reported by Evening Standard, it appears that Chelsea’s commanding defender, Thiago Silva, has expressed his desire to remain a pillar of the team. With the prospect of turning 39 in September, speculation has been rife about Silva’s future at Stamford Bridge. While rumour mills have churned with talks of Silva possibly returning to Brazil or venturing to Saudi Arabia, the Brazilian has made his intentions clear – he wishes to lend his expertise to Mauricio Pochettino’s first phase of restructuring at Chelsea.

Silva’s contributions have been monumental, crowned by him clinching the “Chelsea player of the season” title. With his contract extending till the next season, he seems intent on being part of the Blues’ journey.

Silva’s Personal Equation with Chelsea and London

Silva’s determination to stay isn’t purely professional; he and his family have comfortably nestled into the heart of London. His sons, Isago and Iago, are following their father’s footsteps, being part of Chelsea’s academy while demonstrating fluency in English. Belle, Silva’s wife, also cherishes her life in the capital, adding weight to Silva’s commitment to Chelsea.

Pochettino’s Tough Decisions on Centre-Backs

As Chelsea’s new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino will soon be faced with the challenging task of deciding the future of the club’s centre-backs. With six senior centre-backs currently on the team’s roster, a downsizing seems imminent. Among the likely candidates is the £33million signing, Kalidou Koulibaly, who despite being on a near £200,000-per-week contract, appears to be a prospective departure.

The youthful Levi Colwill, who returns from a loan spell at Brighton, seems to have Pochettino’s vote of confidence. Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, despite their lucrative contracts, may face the exit door, leaving Trevoh Chalobah’s future in limbo.